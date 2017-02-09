Fair Vote organizes Saturday rally at MP's office

NORTHUMBERLAND -

A National Day of Action for Electoral Reform will take place outside Northumberland-Peterborough South MP Kim Rudd's Elgin Street constituency office in Cobourg on Saturday.

It is spearheaded by disappointed members from the Northumberland Chapter of Fare Vote Canada.

There were 15 such rallies at last count across Canada with more “popping up,” says the local chapter's chair, Port Hope Lawyer Wilf Day.

He said he will also have a petition for people to sign asking the Government of Canada to live up to its election promise of electoral reform in time to replace the current First Past the Post method for the next federal election. (https://petitions.parl.gc.ca/en/Petition/Sign/e-616.

Day has already signed it, as have tens of thousands of other Canadians.

“The rallies....are important in showing all parties and the media that this campaign is far from over,” Day stated in an e-mail.

“The number of people...who sign the petition helps too. I will have copies for people to sign.”

There were close to 68,000 signatures as of Tuesday at about 4 p.m.

“We want to show the federal government that Canadians care about the issue of proportional representation, that we will not forget, and that we will not stop pushing for change,” Day also stated in a media release.

A Cobourg member of the local Council of Canadians, Minnie deJong, joins local Fare Vote members in their protest.

“The promise to equip Canada with a new, fairer, more representative system of voting – to make every vote count – was at the heart of (Prime Minister) Justin Trudeau's political offer in 2015,” she said, noting it is a sad day for Canadian democracy when the PM broke that promise.

Day predicts that if the scrapped electoral reform process is not reinstated by the 2019 election “it will surely be a major issue then.”

He went on in the media release to state that: “Since last Wednesday’s abandonment of this crucial promise to strengthen our democracy, several Liberal MPs have already disagreed, at least two openly: Stephen Fuhr in British Columbia and Nathaniel Erskine-Smith in Toronto.”

The pro-electoral reform rally starts at 2 p.m. Saturday at 12 Elgin Street East in Cobourg.

vmacdonald@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/NT_vmacdonald