Enjoy Family Day with a skate in Colborne

A family skate at the Keeler Centre is a fun and free way to celebrate the Family Day holiday.

Sponsorship for the Feb. 20 Family Day Skate comes courtesy of CRH Canada Group Inc. and Ogden Point Quarry. Community Care Northumberland is your host, and the skating runs from 10 a.m. to noon.

“Thanks to our generous sponsor CRH Canada, we are pleased to provide this free skate for families on Family Day in Colborne this year,” Community Care executive director Trish Baird said in the press release.

“It is a wonderful opportunity to make special memories.”

The Keele Centre is located at 80 Division St., Colborne. For more information, call 905-355-2989 or visit www.commcare.ca.