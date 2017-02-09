CCI students, staff impress with community dinner

A large group of individuals sat together in the Cobourg Collegiate Institute cafeteria this past Saturday to enjoy a well-prepared, hot, three-course supper thanks to the efforts of a select group of staff and students.

This wonderful meal was the brainchild and co-operative efforts of the Interact Club and the culinary department at the school.

A variety of events impressed me. Was it the students who cheerfully greeted all guests in the foyer and directed us to the cafeteria? Or was it the beef and lentil soup, salads, the assortment of breads, followed by a large quantity of vegetables, turkey and gravy? Maybe it was the numerous delicious pies that were provided for dessert?

I can't forget the Interact Club members who were mature beyond their years as they engaged in genuine conversation with their supper guests. What about the teachers who gave up quality time with their families on a weekend to mingle and welcome the guests and prepare the meal? Or was it the generosity of the MillStone Bread who provided the assortment of breads and baked goods?

Actually, it was all of the above.

If you're looking for something positive in our fast-paced, mixed up world, look no further than Saturday's special meal which provided an opportunity for many marginalized individuals to enjoy new and old friendships, and share a special meal with a special group of individuals at the school.

Wouldn't it be wonderful if there was a meal available every weekend like there is from Monday to Friday?

- Submitted by Bryan Marjoram