A special recipe for your Valentine's Day dinner

Each year I try to produce a Valentine's Day recipe suitable for a romantic meal for two or a small party.

This recipe does not fall into the genre of a quick dinner, although it is not difficult nor does it have a lot of exotic items.

I chose Sockeye salmon, but Atlantic salmon or Arctic Char would work just as well. Instead of split larger shrimp, a couple of tablespoons of salad size shrimp per serving would also work. The diced sundried tomato is for colour and you could substitute pimento. The sides are of course also optional and you can choose your favourites.

The main thing is to enjoy your dinner and your sweetheart's company.

VALENTINE SPECIAL

Wild Sockeye, Wild Shrimp, with Lemon Butter

Yield: 4

Lemon butter sauce

2 Cups Quality chicken stock

1 Tbsp Pressed sweet onion

1 Tsp. Butter, room temp.

1 Tsp. all-purpose flour

Dash White pepper

Dash Sea salt

Juice from fresh lemon, to taste—start with 1/2 and add to taste

1/2 Cup Heavy cream (35%)

2 oz Cold butter

2 Tbsp. Diced sundried tomato in oil.

4 Raw wild shrimp 21-25 count. Tail off and split shrimp lengthways.

Salmon

2 Tbs. Butter

4 filets Sockeye salmon fillet skin off 5-6 oz. each

1 Tsp Dry rub for fish –salt, pepper, garlic pwdr., & chopped dill

(or rub of choice)

1/2 Lemon for squeezing

Garnish

Watercress and lemon wedges

Method

Lemon Butter Sauce: Combine chicken stock and pressed onion, bring to a boil on med. heat uncovered. (Pressed onion- place chopped onion in garlic press) Meanwhile combine butter and flour and mix till it becomes a paste. Whisk butter/flour mixture into stock. Skim off the scum that forms on top. Reduce to a third. Remember, do all this uncovered. Stock should be thick enough to coat the back of a spoon. Add white pepper, salt, chopped sundried tomato, and lemon juice (Do not add too much of lemon juice all at once. Squeeze in 1/2 a teaspoon first and taste test.) What you are after is a subtle tartness.. Stir in heavy cream, then the thawed rinsed shrimp. Allow shrimp to heat through –2-3 minutes Remove from heat and whisk in butter. Keep warm and set aside.

To cook Salmon: Heat up sauté pan to medium and melt butter.

Lightly season skinless side of fish with the rub/seasoning. Gently place

fish in pan, seasoning side down. Cook till seasoning side is brown.(about 4 minutes) Turn over and squeeze a little juice from a lemon over fish and cover pan. Steam for approximately 3 min. The steam will cook the fish.

Assembly

Place salmon on heated platter or individual plates. Remove shrimp from sauce and place two halves on top of salmon to form a heart shape. Spoon on some Lemon Butter Sauce mixture. Place watercress and lemon wedges around fillet. Serve with seasoned rice pilaf & green beans or asparagus.

