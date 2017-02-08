PORT HOPE -

Ontario Energy Minister Glenn Thibeault says answers are coming to address high hydro costs for businesses and residents, but offered no concrete details during a visit to Port Hope on Wednesday.

Except for one question from the floor at the Port Hope and District Chamber of Commerce event, all of the queries from chamber members to Thibeault were solicited and chosen prior to his arrival.

When asked at the start of the session, which was held at the Capitol Theatre, what was being done to lower hydro bills by the event’s moderator Jacqueline Pennington, Thibeault replied: “We’re continuing to work at lower prices for small and medium businesses and residents.”

The minister then reviewed what has already taken place in response to public concerns about high bills and these measures included the 8% HST rebate that came into effect Jan. 1, and the lowering of the amount of energy needed by business to take part in the Industrial Conversion Initiative which was started in 2011. The eligibility has gone from five megawatt consumption to one megawatt but there are still those not covered by it, Thibeault conceded.

Several times he reiterated Premier Kathleen Wynne’s message that “we need to do more” in providing hydro rate relief for those living in and doing business in “rural and remote Ontario.” The minister has been travelling around to communities since last fall looking for input into the new long-term energy plan for the province.

Thibeault also said it was important to get the message out about why prices are up.

His overview included all of the money that went into refurbishment of the infrastructure and distribution system for hydro (starting back in 2003) and meeting North American standards to have more hydro available on a five-minute, by five-minute basis than required to avoid black outs of the past – and selling the excess to neighbours for lower than market price to get something for it.

When neighbours like New York actually ask for power it is sold at market price, he said.

Another of his messages was that “conservation is key” because it means not spending the big bucks for building more generating capacity.

Thibeault supported the refurbishment of nuclear power plants in Ontario, a 30 % source of power in this province, as green, clean and a job creator. Just as solar and wind power technology improvements are creating jobs, he said.

Ontario has done the job so well in building its power system that other provinces and U.S. States are seeking this province’s advice, he said.

“We really have built the system of the future with yesterday’s dollars,” he said.

Still the hydro users who are into conservation measures don’t understand why their bills of today keep rising.

Following the session with the chamber at the Capitol Theatre, the minister went for a tour at Cameco which late last year hired 20 new people as a result of a contract related to the refurbishment of neighbouring nuclear power reactors.

