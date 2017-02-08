Adopt a pet this weekend in Port Hope

PORT HOPE -

Michelle Thibeau firmly believes there's no place like home.

In her work as community relations volunteer co-ordinator for the Northumberland Humane Society, this belief has special meaning. Every empty puppy pen or cat cage that means an animal has been adopted brings a smile.

Thibeau is hoping to find lots of reason to smile this weekend, as they hold an animal adopt-a-thon at the Port Hope Pet Valu store.

They will bring in a selection of cats plus a few guinea pigs, Thibeau said. And though they won't have dogs with them, they will have information on available canines for anyone interested.

“We have a couple of real sweethearts I am hoping to get into their own homes, so they can stretch out,” she said.

The situation at the Port Hope shelter is not overcrowded right now, Thibeau added, “but that can always change in a heartbeat. We always want to get them out as soon as they come in the door in case the next ones are coming.

“That, and the fact that I love to have them in their own homes.”

The Humane Society has some wonderful volunteers who come in to pet the cats and walk the dogs, and just provide TLC and stimulation, she said. But it's not the same as a home of their own.

The Port Hope Pet Valu is located on Peter Street, across from the Metro, and adopt-a-thon hours are 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

As a fun touch, the Pet Valu people are setting up a bake sale on Saturday, with goodies supplied by staff and their friends and family members. As well as a fundraiser, the bake sale is meant to promote for the Humane Society's Cupcake Day coming up on Feb. 27.

