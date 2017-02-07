OMB hearing set for May 18 in Grafton

ALNWICK/HALDIMAND -

Last fall, Alnwick/Haldimand Township council listened to reasons to allow a minor variance in Centreton to enlarge a residence located at 1112 County Road 22 – but chose to deny it.

Now, an Ontario Municipal Board (OMB) hearing has been set for this spring.

The application by Lynndee Jeptha (her husband, Carl, owns Airnet.ca which provides internet service across much of Ontario, and signage for the business is erected at this location) was to expand the building at the property.

It was to “allow for construction of a double storey addition to the existing single detached dwelling with a request for a variance to decrease the front yard depth setback” to three metres from 7.5 metres and “reduce the minimum set back from the centre line of County Road 22.” The changes pertain to two different sections of the township's Comprehensive Zoning By-Law.

According to the recorded decision council issued, its main reason for denying the expansion is that the County wants to maintain a minimum of 30 metres right-of-way for “transportation operations and future road needs.”

Jeptha's planner Robert Clark offered reasons supporting the minor variance which included that neighbouring buildings already encroach and that the proposed extension is “restricted by the well location and steep (incline).”

He noted there are “two other structures closer to the county road than the existing structure immediately west of the subject lands,” according to council records.

A resolution adopting council's denial of the expansion was passed in late October and the Jepthas appealed to the OMB.

The date of the OMB hearing has been set for May 18 and will be held in the Grafton council chambers.

At a recent meeting, Councillor Ray Benns declared a conflict on the matter but did not go into reasons why.

Attempts to reach the Jepthas for comment were unsuccessful by press time.

