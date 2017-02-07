Longtime United Way CEO to retire in May

NORTHUMBERLAND -

For more than a quarter-century, Lynda Kay has been the face of Northumberland United Way.

It was announced Tuesday that the charity's chief executive officer plans to retire at the end of May after realizing a long-time dream — taking possession of its own building on Swayne Street as the result of the largest single donation ever made to the organization.

With the conclusion of another campaign on the horizon, the press release said, Kay believes the time is right to hand over the reins. She stated that it has been an honour and privilege to lead the organization.

“Through our tremendous staff, volunteers, and community partners, and through the generosity of our many donors, we have substantially increased the capacity of local programs and services that support the residents of Northumberland County to lead better lives,” Kay stated.

“It has been 28 years of growth, learning and joyful experiences. I am very proud of what we have accomplished together, and I look forward to continuing to support this amazing organization as a volunteer and as a donor.”

Kay moved to Cobourg in the early 1980s and began with United Way in 1989. Her leadership, innovative fundraising practices and tireless work with staff helped build coalitions of donors, volunteers and partner agencies, in the course of which more than $20-million has been raised.

She was the driving force behind the annual Day of Caring, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. And United Way was the lead agency in establishing a number of initiatives — the Food 4 All Warehouse, the annual Backpacks for Kids program that provides school supplies to children in need, expanding the 211 helpline to Northumberland, and implementing the Community Matters and Action for Community Change projects.

Her passion for fostering a thriving, inclusive community led her to embrace other roles in the community. A current Northumberland Hills Hospital board member, she is also a Rotary Club of Cobourg past president, a Town of Cobourg Civic Awards past chair, Port Hope Chamber of Commerce past president and Northumberland Central Chamber of Commerce past director. She was also active on the committees that raised funds to make both the hospital and the Cobourg Community Centre possible.

Kay received the prestigious Queen's Diamond Jubilee Medal in 2012, and has also won the Town of Cobourg Mayor's Award of Distinction and the Northumberland Today Women In Business Award.

With such a record to reflect upon, Kay looks forward to the new journey of retirement. While she will continue to advocate for those in need, she also looks forward to more time with her pride and joy — daughter Elizabeth — as well as her son-in-law Geoff and her mother.

Kay will remain at the helm through the close of the current United Way campaign, and the press release stated that the board will move forward with a recruitment process for this position in accordance with the organization’s recruitment policy.

“It is difficult to convey the magnitude of gratitude and respect that we have for Lynda, for the way she has shaped the culture of this organization and for the scope of impact that she has had on the people of this community for more than a quarter century,” board chair Gerald Blackstock stated in the release.

“We look forward to a final push in the current campaign, to deliver another successful outcome for the benefit of Northumberland residents, and in honour of Lynda’s history of remarkable service.”

Blackstock characterized her contribution as a legacy of positive organizational change, community vitality and innumerable improved through her tireless efforts.

“Her dedication to, and passion for, creating the conditions for people to move from poverty to possibility have left an indelible mark on the people of Northumberland,” he stated.

“I know that the NUW board, staff and broader community join me in saying that she will be greatly missed, and we wish her the very best in this next adventure.”