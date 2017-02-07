It is up to local municipal politicians to give the Northumberland County economic development plan the scrutiny it failed to get from county council in the upcoming weeks.

The Integrated Economic Development Master Plan is being taken before the seven municipal councils, along with the Alderville First Nation council, for input by its author Dan Borowec.

As the director of economic development and tourism, his job is to do the roadshow, selling local leaders on the merits of his vision. And it is an expansive one. It turns out Borowec is not just in charge of economic development, but also tourism, planning, immigration, agriculture food, retention, attraction and inspection services. It is a broad, diverse portfolio.

But with a closer look, it could make sense. Borowec controls all the levers for attracting business: land, development, inspections, promotion and so forth. So, while it is a bit confusing to start with, it could work.

But the report is also broad and diverse, something one would expect from a master plan. These are not the types of documents weighed down in details. And, it may be positive for it to be a framework for the county’s economic future, but it also raises some questions and concerns.

Hopefully, it will be the local council who will get to raise these. And, so they should. You see, it is getting harder and harder to find good, full-time jobs with benefits in Northumberland. If you want one of those jobs, you need to be in a larger urban centre, like Peterborough, Oshawa, Trenton, or Belleville. Those places seem to have the ability to attract major players looking for a diverse, skilled workforce, training facilities, infrastructure and so forth.

It is hard to compete when a majority of the local population are seniors coming to the area to retire. Sure, we have plenty of lifestyle and amenities, but if you are looking for a workforce or sewage capacity, maybe not so much.

The report is also a bit shy on recent statistics. Most of the figures come from 2009, 2011 through to 2013. It is almost humorous in the context of the past few weeks as the new president of the United States took office. It is nigh to impossible to imagine what the situation with the trade is going to take place and how it may affect Canada, let alone Northumberland County.

But that is the job of the economic development office. And, it might be one good reason to review the master plan with a keen eye.

The biggest surprise is a lack of measuring sticks – something called metrics. These the places where at regular intervals, usually each year, Borowec gets to come back to the politicians and tell them how well the plan is working or not. It is the accountability measure.

Maybe this is just nitpicking. Probably it is unfair. It is especially true since the document is already approved by county council. That’s right. Borowec wants input. But he said in a recent interview; it is not going back for any more approvals.

This is where the local councillors need to step up.

The most important measuring stick for this master plan is simple: jobs. Jobs in our area. Jobs that pay well. Jobs that will allow young people, families, and everyone else to prosper in Northumberland, not some commute to other places. This is the only number that really counts.

It is also the litmus test for politicians. When the next municipal election comes, and it is not that far off, citizens will want to know what incumbents did about jobs and the local economy. Telling them about a master plan they approved may not cut it. Good, full-time jobs will.

Robert Washburn is a professor of e-journalism at Loyalist College. He can be reached at www.consider-this.ca. This column and others are archived online at http://considerthis.onlinedemocracy.ca.