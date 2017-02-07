Environment minister meets local mayors, top staff

NORTHUMBERLAND -

“A cheaper house and a cheaper ride” – that's how Ontario Environment and Climate Change Minister Glen Murray boiled down the five-year Climate Change Action Plan's direction by the Liberal government.

Initiatives underway (like the updated electric car program), and others still being developed (such as programs to help people move from using older wood-burning stoves to high-efficiency ones), are being designed to transform Ontario into a low-carbon economy, Murray said after meeting with Northumberland County mayors and top municipal staff Tuesday morning in the county council chambers.

It is the first such visit the minister has made to hear local input and he described it as putting Northumberland “at the front of the line” in making suggestions about how to spend some of the $8-billion in anticipated cap-and-trade revenue “over the next four or five years” so that communities and people reduce their carbon footprints.

“We are working on a tool kit...that citizens and communities can use to reduce carbon and reduce the use of energy,” Murray said.

“(Northumberland-Quinte West MPP) Lou (Rinaldi) wanted this region to be the first sit down with local leadership to achieve action on their goals,” he also said, adding that money would be provided for “planning” local initiatives.

Rinaldi said this would involve partnerships, and in an interview, suggested the plan could be on a county-wide basis such as the county's first Official Plan.

As it related to lowering greenhouse gases on the “cheaper ride” side of the program rolled out just two weeks ago, Murray outlined the updated program to move more people behind the wheels of electric cars. This is up and running now, replacing a previous program which the minister acknowledged didn't provide enough financial incentive.

The current program provides rebates at the time of sale of up to $14,000 to buy a new electric vehicle (some of which are in the $28,000 to $35,000 range), plus $500 to install a home electric charging receptacle, plus monthly cheques to reimburse people for the electricity to do so “for several years,” Murray said.

There will also be a $5,000 rebate to those turning in a fossil-burning vehicle to buy a “second-hand” electric car, he said. The minister said he did not know whether there would also be additional money to subsidize an electric charging home receptacle or monthly cheques to cover the cost of electricity to charge those vehicles.

Eventually, there will be more public charging stations than gas stations, Murray predicted, noting that large retailers and even some hospitals are providing them for free already.

On the “cheaper house” side of the Ontario Liberal government's initiative to reduce the province's carbon foot print, the minister referred to initiatives that better cool and heat homes such as insulation and changing heat sources to ground and solar.

“Like deploying geothermal and battery power,” he said.

Similar to the electric car program where the grant is upfront, the goal is to have building heating and cooling programs operate in the same way with a one-window “customer centred service,” Murray said.

At the same time, however, he talked about the process and program being geared to each area and not a made-in-Queens Park approach.

There will be “significant” assistance and it will be delivered to communities “over the next couple of years,” he said.

As to specifics, Murray said “we haven't finalized these things.”

He credited Rinaldi for putting the wood stove upgrades initiative front and centre for rural and northern Ontario as a way to reduce pollution and lower heating costs.

A 13-page booklet entitled: “Climate Change Action Plan” was handed out and it is an overview but contains no specifics. As it relates to wood stoves, for example, it just states that the government will “help homeowners switch out of older wood stoves for new high-efficiency wood stoves.”

It contains many colourful, full-page pictures illustrating the high-level overview.

The government is looking for feedback on the plan and referred to the ministry website to do that.

Sixty per cent of the world's countries are using a cap-and-trade carbon credit system and Ontario joined that group last month, Murray said, calling it the most cost-effective way despite criticism from the opposition. Through this system, the $8-billion in revenue is to be realized to fund the Liberal government's plan to move to a low-carbon economy that will “make life better” and “cheaper,” Murray promised.

