AROUND TOWN: Celebrate Canada 150 by planting trees

The Ganaraska Region Conservation Authority invites you to make a lasting impact in this Canada 150 year by planting 150 native trees.

They have several tree-planting programs that offer the opportunity to order and plant tree and shrub seedlings, and this year that includes their Canada 150 package they hope people will go for — perhaps in partnership with friends and family members.

For $150, which includes HST and administrative costs, they are offering a package of 150 trees native to Ontario. This consists of 50 sugar maples, 50 red maples and 50 Eastern white pine (Ontario's official emblem and a First Nation symbolic tree).

The order deadline is March 3, and the order form is on their website at www.grca.on.ca.

Pick-up will likely be late April or early May, at their Port Hope office (2216 County Rd. 28, just north of Highway 401).

For more information, contact stewardship@grca.on.ca.

• • •

NORTHUMBERLAND — Kindergarten parents are invited to free sessions offering the chance to learn about changes in both junior and senior kindergarten programs in the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board.

This applies to current kindergarten families, as well as those whose children will begin kindergarten in September, the press release said.

These free sessions will give parents tools to take home that can support their children's learning and news on the new provincial report, as well as the chance to tour booths staffed by community agencies that support families.

A light supper and child minding will also be included.

Running from 5:45 to 7:15 p.m., two sessions are planned for Northumberland.

• Feb. 9 at Brighton Public School.

• Feb. 15 at C.R. Gummow Public School in Cobourg.

Parents and guardians interested in attending are asked to register on-line by visiting www.krpschools.ca/kindergarten.

• • •

NORTHUMBERLAND — Also announced recently is a shuffle in principals and vice-principals among schools in the board, and several Northumberland appointments were announced.

Effective Feb. 1, Renee Cameron is principal of Grafton Public School. The remainder take effect March 1:

• Todd Bishop becomes principal at Brighton Public School, with Keith Piette becoming vice-principal.

• John Goheen becomes principal at Baltimore Public School.

•Brooke Ostapek becomes vice-principal at Dr. M.S. Hawkins Senior Pubic School in Port Hope.

• • •

COBOURG — Petticoat Lane, the thrift store run by the Northumberland Hills Hospital Auxiliary, invites you to their Mostly Red Valentine's Day sale.

It happens Feb. 14, of course, and it's very simple — hunt through the store for anything that's mostly red, and get 50% off when you buy it.

And while you're hunting, check out the prices of the non-red items too, as there are plenty of additional sales items around.

Located at 25 Munroe St. in Cobourg, across the street from the No Frills, Petticoat Lane is entirely run by the members of the NHH auxiliary, and all proceeds support priority equipment purchases for your own local hospital.

• • •

COBOURG — Along with Valentine's Day — and the extra love and attention he can expect on that day from his friends at the Northumberland Humane Society Thrift Shop— February brings a wee bit of impatience for Louis the Cat.

Louis finds himself eager to shed his winter coat and greet the spring right about now, and he suspects we all feel the same.

His solution is to clear out space in the store for spring fashions, so he's set aside Feb. 10 and 11 to reduce all winter wearing apparel at the store by 50%. Louis promises lots of one-of-a-kind items and super deals worth checking out.

If you've shopped at the store, you've probably had the chance to enjoy Louis's companionship. And if you like what the store is doing in supporting the Humane Society, volunteer Roma Colbert said that they are looking for more animal-loving volunteers to assist in the operation of the shop (and the cuddling of Louis).

“Shifts are of three hours duration, always shared with at least one other volunteer and many happy clients,” Roma said.

“Louis brings out the best in all of us!”

If you are interested, stop in at the store, located at 48 Covert St. In Cobourg, for more details.

• • •

NORTHUMBERLAND — And now a little something for the dog people.

The St. John Ambulance Therapy Dog program brings a lot of smiles and comfort to the community through many great dog-and-handler teams.

More are always welcome, and an April 22 public orientation meeting is planned for anyone who would like to know more.

Organizers are looking for friendly, well-mannered dogs and engaging owners who enjoy meeting and greeting. These teams will have regular assignments to offer friendship and canine companionship through visiting seniors' residences, nursing homes, hospitals and hospices — and will also be invited to participate in public events, such as festivals, expos and parades.

If you're interested, the orientation meeting is for owners only.

It's a great chance to learn more about the program, starting at 9:30 a.m. at the St. John office at 700 D'Arcy St., Cobourg (south of the Cobourg Community Centre).

For more information, or to register for the meeting, call 905-372-0565 or e-mail Northumberland.branch@on.sja.ca.

• • •

Around Town appears weekly, and welcomes your news. If you have information of interest, contact Cecilia Nasmith at 905-372-0131 ext. 314 or at cnasmith@postmedia.com or twitter.com/NT_cnasmith.