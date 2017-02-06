HOUSTON -

It’s not often a photo-op at a news conference is as newsworthy as what’s said at it.

Perhaps Monday morning’s Super Bowl MVP presser provided one of those rare examples -- a moment, an image, that embittered New England Patriots fans, that many or most team employees, and that perhaps even Tom Brady himself had been envisioning, wishing for, dreaming about and otherwise picturing in the vengeful corners of their minds for more than a year.

That is, to see NFL commissioner Roger Goodell have to get up on a stage before dozens of reporters and cameramen, force a smile and hand the silver-football Pete Rozelle Trophy to the New England Patriots quarterback, whose integrity and legacy the commish had gone far out of his way to try to ruin from 2015-16 with his slanted Deflategate investigation, bogus conclusions, power-play rulings and eventually successful court fights.

Brady rightly earned his record fourth Super Bowl MVP trophy on Sunday night, with the most prolific passing performance both in Super Bowl history and in his NFL-record 34 playoff starts. The 17th-year NFLer completed 43-of-62 for 466 yards (all Super Bowl records) in New England’s comeback-for-the-ages -- a rally from 25 points down in the final 24 minutes, and eventual 34-28 overtime victory over the shocked Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium.

Upwards of 180 million equally shocked North Americans watched in awe on TV.

These annual, morning-after-the-Super-Bowl MVP news conferences always begin with Goodell heaping glowing praise on the award’s recipient and his head coach, both always in attendance. That’s why Brady backers so badly wanted their hero to win MVP honours, after having to sit out the first four games of this season without pay due to Goodell’s Deflategate suspension.

Here’s how the commish introduced the player who, for more than two years now, has bit his tongue publicly and refused to share with the world the depths of whatever pain and bitterness he holds toward the owners and now circuit-court-empowered version of a selective judge-and-jury on marionette strings.

“We’ve just had an extraordinary week here in Houston, capped by maybe one of the greatest games of all time,” Goodell said. “And the two gentlemen that we have here have set new bars across the league: five Super Bowl championships and four MVPs for Tom Brady, cementing his legacy as not just a great Super Bowl performer but maybe one of the greatest players of all time.

“And (Bill Belichick) cemented his legacy as perhaps the best coach of all time.

“It’s a great honour for us, and for me personally, to have both of these guys here this morning. So, Tom, come on up and get your trophy.”

Then for 30 seconds or so, Goodell and Brady co-held the silver football award, as high-speed motor drives on cameras sounded non-stop, like a roomful of teletype machines of yesteryear spitting out news from around the globe.

Just as Brady wouldn’t go there all year, all playoffs, so he made it appear Monday as though he harbours no animosity toward Goodell. Just before the presser began, and after Brady finished taking 14 minutes worth of questions, he sat back down next to Goodell; they both smiled about something innocuous.

If you think the media make far more out of this than exists, all you have to do is hear what his closest friends, or passionate father -- Tom Brady Sr. -- have said publicly about Goodell.

Two weeks ago the elder Brady told a West Coast TV station the following:

“What the league did to him and what Roger Goodell constantly lied about is reprehensible, as far as I’m concerned. (Goodell) went on a witch hunt and went in way over his head and had to lie his way out in numerous ways.

“And the reality is that Tommy never got suspended for deflating footballs. He got suspended because the court said that he could, Roger Goodell could, do anything that he wanted to do to any player for any reason whatsoever. That’s what happened. The NFL admitted they had no evidence on him.”

His son actually spoke for many of his haters when he was asked late Sunday night about this season’s supposed adversity.

“We’ve done pretty good over the last few years, you know?,” the 39-year-old said. “We were in AFC championship last year and won the Super Bowl two years ago, so I don’t think anyone’s feeling bad for the Patriots.”

True enough outside of New England.

Whether it’s true or not Brady was additionally motivated this season to win the Super Bowl to stick it to Goodell -- and to all his critics who still maintain Brady’s a cheat who, pre-2015, somehow needed to have scientifically negligible amounts of air surreptitiously deflated from his footballs to achieve his monster numbers and success -- Belichick, for one, was having none of it at Monday’s news conference.

In answering a question I’d asked him about whether Brady gets enough credit for his passing acumen in addition to his now legendary moxy and leadership -- “I don’t think anybody throws a ball into more tight windows than Tom does consistently,” Belichick asserted -- he offered this pointed, unprompted observation:

“I think that, with all due respect, it’s inappropriate to suggest that in Tom’s career he’s been anything other than a great teammate and great worker (who) has given us every single ounce of effort, blood, sweat and tears that he has in him.

“And to insinuate that this year was somehow different -- that this year he competed harder, or did anything to a higher degree that he ever has in the past, I think is insulting to the tremendous effort, leadership and competitiveness that he’s shown for the 17 years that I’ve coached him. He has been like that every year, every day, every week, every practice. I don’t care if it’s in May, August or January -- Tom Brady gives us his best every time he steps on the field.”

Now the NFL’s most accomplished quarterback, Brady did not stick around to hear that, or to glad-hand afterward with Goodell or other NFL execs, as is the usual protocol.

By the time Belichick was done talking, Brady was long gone. He took his silver football, slid out a side door and headed home.

Later, Rodge.

Down time now for Belichick? Nope

HOUSTON – It’s on to 2017 for Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. No time to celebrate.

Seriously.

The head coach offered reasons that make total sense, too.

“You know in the NFL season, the calendar is what it is,” Belichick said. “As of today, and as great as today feels, and as great as today is, in all honesty we’re five weeks behind in the 2017 season.

“Fortunately we have a great personnel staff ... but, I mean, the whole league’s probably looking at the (early March) combine, obviously the (late April) draft, all-star games have already occurred, and then in a month we’re in free agency. Not to mention all the internal Patriots players whose contracts are up and we’re going to have to work with them in some form or fashion, as every team in the league does.”

To understand the task at hand for the Patriots, look at their Super Bowl-winning roster from two years ago. Thirty of the 53 players from that team were gone by Sunday night’s victory over Atlanta. Huge annual turnover is practically inevitable in today’s NFL. Stay up, or catch up.

“So now’s not really the time to (celebrate),” Belichick said. “I say if you don’t do a good job with your football team in February, March or April you’re probably going to see that (on the field) in November, December and January. The down time for us is really the end of OTAs in mid-June until the start of training camp in (late) July.”

But what of his famous boat, named after his current number of Super Bowl rings. He’ll soon be getting his fifth in New England, after winning two as a defensive assistant with the New York Giants from 1986-90. That’s seven total. The boat currently is named “Six Rings.”

Doesn’t he have to rename it “Seven Rings”?

“Yeah, working on it now,” he said, smiling. “Yeah that’s one of the highlights, for sure.”

