The 24th annual Port Hope Model Railway Show filled up the Town Park Recreation Centre Saturday and Sunday, with exhibitors and vendors from eastern Ontario through to southwestern Ontario, as well as a wonderful variety of model layouts.

Along with hosting the Northumberland region's biggest and oldest two-day show, the Ganaraska Railway Modellers also meet weekly on a year-round basis at the Port Hope VIA station on Wednesdays at 7 p.m.