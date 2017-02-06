NHH could finish year-end with surplus

The news the Northumberland Hills Hospital board received from the finance-and-audit committee last week was surprisingly positive.

Statistics from the third quarter put the hospital in the black.

“Based on everything in the forecast, we are confident we are going to finish the year — barring some kind of catastrophe — with a balanced budget and a significant surplus,” board chair Jack Russell declared at Thursday's meeting.

“The other thing significant about that is, we are still 50 or 60 days from year-end, and that's unheard of. We have always struggled to the end of the year.

“That points to the results of a lot of hard work by the people gathered around this table tonight, and I want to go further and say the staff of this organization. We all know the stress they have endured for the last year or two. Everyone can be very, very proud,” Russell said.

Russell also mentioned the additional $1.25-million in base funding that has been announced, thanking hospital president and chief executive officer Linda Davis for her work with the Central East Local Health Integration Network and Northumberland-Quinte West MPP Lou Rinaldi in securing it.

