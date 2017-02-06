Milner creates eco-friendly household products

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP -

As much as he enjoys glider flight (and occasionally setting records), retired chemist Brian Milner still found himself with time on his hands — and an active imagination always setting up problems for him and working out solutions.

The Hamilton Township resident has decided that, yes, he can create a new line of eco-friendly petroleum-free sustainable-chemistry products to replace the ones on every household shelf.

His new company is BCM Chem Products (BCM standing for Brian and Cheri Milner, after his wife).

Tack ATTACK is the first to be rolled out, a safe product for removing tacky residues and glues from sources like labels, packing tape and crayons.

Others in the works, also with ATTACK in the name, include Stain ATTACK (to remove stubborn stains like red wine) and Grease ATTACK (to remove heavy-duty grease and grime).

“I am not a tree hugger. I am not a global-warming theorist,” Milner said in a recent interview. “I do believe we should use as many natural resources as we have got to develop safe products.

“I am trying to make things that don't have harsh chemicals, that don't use petroleum products, that use things we grow — or derivatives of them — and see what we can do to make things a little bit better.

“At the same time, if we can create a few jobs in Cobourg — which I believe we can — that's great,” he added.

On Victoria Street property he owns, Milner plans to set up a small plant by spring. Within a year of that, he said, “I think we can have five or six people bottling and putting stuff together.”

Following Tack ATTACK, he has developed a calcium-lime-rust-stain remover he believes is a safer version than the ones now being sold (that have had to modify formulas in recent years to make them less corrosive to the user). ScaleATTACK is biodegradable and safe for skin.

Another product, for which he has not yet devised an -ATTACK name, is a safer version of a very popular spray-on lubricant that is all-petroleum-based. His natural-based version not only lubricates but solves some problems its predecessor does not.

“It evaporates — so it's great at loosening a nut-and-bolt but, six months later, the joints dry again and it doesn't leave any lubrication,” he has found.

Using natural oils with a stabilizer, his product is a permanent lubricant. As well, it offers rust protection that the other product doesn't, and it also protects copper.

The anti-oxidant he has added as a stabilizer is the only component that is not natural-based, but it amounts to less than 1% of the product.

“The important part is, when you are using it, it will be stable,” he said.

“Spill it on the ground, and it's going to be biodegradable and disappear.”

This regard for the environment carries over from his years with Chem Ecol, a local company he founded that reclaims what would formerly have been waste oil.

When he started his company in 1975, waste oil was spread on the roads, he said.

“We rescued that oil and put it back into the same machines it came from, a perpetual-loop operation. The latest numbers we have is, since we started, we have saved 100-million litres of oil from being disposed of.”

Milner sold Chem Ecol in 2012, but BCM Chem Products Inc. lets him find new ways of encouraging sustainability.

Right now he is distributing Tack ATTACK samples to local retailers and placing samples with friends to try out. The product has earned raves from its early users, he said, including a woman who tried it out on a baking dish.

She'd had no luck removing sticky residue from the dish, but continued to use it anyway. By the time she received her Tack ATTACK, the mess was quite baked on.

Milner could provide his own testimonial. He got it all over his hands one day, and subsequently found out that the labels he was trying to affix simply refused to stick.

And he never developed a rash on his hands, he added.

For more information, visit www.tack-attack.com

