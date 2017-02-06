Local events receive Ontario150 funding

The Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport has announced a variety of Northumberland County events receiving grants to help celebrate Ontario's 150th anniversary.

Northumberland-Quinte West MPP Lou Rinaldi presented the first one, $60,000, to support Cobourg hosting the Ontario men's Tankard and women's Scotties Tournament of Hearts curling championships, which concluded this past weekend at the Cobourg Community Centre.

Other events in Northumberland receiving money for the special celebration is Critical Mass: A Centre for Contemporary Art with the Port Hope Heritage Steamroller MegaPrint Festival in Port Hope taking place between May 1 and Nov. 30. It is receiving $10,000, according to the Ministry media release.

Green Wood Coalitions is planning Full Circle Days to take place June 14 to 20, and the organization dealing with low-income individuals is receiving $4,125.

And the Port Hope Kinsmen Club, planning a Port Hope New Year's Eve Celebration for Dec. 31 is receiving $10,000, the release also stated.

vmacdonald@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/NT_vmacdonald