Burlington wins battle of the Cougars in Cobourg
Cobourg Cougars forward Ryan Casselman attempts to maintain control of the puck as he fends off Wyatt Hicken (5) and Austin Bottrell (13) of the Burlington Cougars during the Ontario Junior Hockey League game Monday night at the Cobourg Community Centre. JEFF GARD/Northumberland Today
Hockey returned to the Cobourg Community Centre bowl arena Monday night after curling took over the venue for more than a week.
Philip Lagunov scored at 2:49 of 3-on-3 double-overtime as the Burlington Cougars edged the Cobourg Cougars 3-2 in Ontario Junior Hockey League action Monday night at the Cobourg Community Centre.
The teams traded goals in the first and second periods before ultimately needing extra time to find a winner.
Jesse Baird and Brennan Roy, on a power play, scored for Cobourg in regulation time while Michael Boushy and Noah Hippolyte-Smith replied for Burlington.
There were some familiar faces on both sides, especially in the starting lineup Burlington which included three former Cobourg players – Matt Watson, Matt Goeree and Hunter Atchison.
Atchison was dealt to Burlington at the trade deadline for Josh Cammalleri, who was in the Cobourg starting lineup.
It wasn't just a battle of the Cougars on Monday night, it was also a battle between two of the top teams in the OJHL.
Burlington improved to 33-10-3-0 with the team while the Cougars now sit with a 36-11-0-3 record.
Following eight straight victories, Cobourg has now lost two in a row in overtime, including 4-3 defeat in the first extra frame played at 4-on-4 on Sunday in Whitby. Cobourg's last loss in regulation time was Jan. 12 in Kingston.
More to come.