Burlington wins battle of the Cougars in Cobourg

Hockey returned to the Cobourg Community Centre bowl arena Monday night after curling took over the venue for more than a week.

Philip Lagunov scored at 2:49 of 3-on-3 double-overtime as the Burlington Cougars edged the Cobourg Cougars 3-2 in Ontario Junior Hockey League action Monday night at the Cobourg Community Centre.

The teams traded goals in the first and second periods before ultimately needing extra time to find a winner.

Jesse Baird and Brennan Roy, on a power play, scored for Cobourg in regulation time while Michael Boushy and Noah Hippolyte-Smith replied for Burlington.

There were some familiar faces on both sides, especially in the starting lineup Burlington which included three former Cobourg players – Matt Watson, Matt Goeree and Hunter Atchison.

Atchison was dealt to Burlington at the trade deadline for Josh Cammalleri, who was in the Cobourg starting lineup.

It wasn't just a battle of the Cougars on Monday night, it was also a battle between two of the top teams in the OJHL.

Burlington improved to 33-10-3-0 with the team while the Cougars now sit with a 36-11-0-3 record.

Following eight straight victories, Cobourg has now lost two in a row in overtime, including 4-3 defeat in the first extra frame played at 4-on-4 on Sunday in Whitby. Cobourg's last loss in regulation time was Jan. 12 in Kingston.

More to come.