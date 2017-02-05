HOUSTON -

Bill Belichick and Tom Brady have won one for the thumb. In the most belief-defying, jaw-dropping win of their 17-year association.

That is, they won their fifth diamond-laced Super Bowl champion’s ring with the New England Patriots, after a 34-28 overtime defeat of the Atlanta Falcons -- in perhaps the most dramatic NFL championship game ever played.

And in the first overtime game in Super Bowl history.

No head coach had won five Super Bowls before, nor any QB.

Brady was named MVP for a record fourth time, in setting Super Bowl records for passing yards (466) and completions (43) in his 62 attempts. He threw for two TDs.

"We all brought each other back," Brady said. "We never felt out of it. It was a tough battle. (The Falcons) have a great team. I give them credit. We just made a few more plays than them."

Feeling any redemption, Tom, after your four-game Deflategate suspension to start the season?

"This is all positive. This is unbelievable," he said. "I'm going to go seem my family."

His mother is battling cancers and only arrived in Houston on Thursday.

Brady is the main reason the Pats somehow overcame a 28-3 deficit late in the third quarter, to score three touchdowns, a pair of two-point conversions and a field goal thereafter -- while holding the Falcons off the scoreboard -- to send the game into OT.

The last scores in regulation came with 57 seconds left, a one-yard James White plunge followed by a quick Brady two-point conversion throw to Danny Amendola.

In overtime, New England won the toss -- calling heads as they always do -- and marched 75 yards in eight plays for the win. White took a pitchout right from Brady and lunged over the goal line.

New England’s comeback was by far the biggest in Super Bowl history. No team previously had overcome a seven-point halftime deficit.

The win ruined an insanely good performance over the first three quarters by the Falcons.

In OT, Brady moved the Patriots into Atlanta territory on an 18-yard deep comebacker left to Chris Hogan. That put the ball at the Atlanta 37. A swing pass to White lost three yards, then Brady hit receiver Julian Edelman on a deep crosser for 15.

Brady threw a screen pass to White for 10 more.

At the Atlanta 15, Brady lobbed a pass into the end zone to tight end Martellus Bennett. Linebacker De’Vondre Campbell broke it up but was called for pass interference.

In I-formation from the two-yard line, Brady lobbed a pass into the far right end of the end zone but linebacker Vic Beasley Jr. made a great play to break it up.

But on the next play White took a pitchout right, broke a couple of tackles and reached over for the touchdown.

What was Brady's demeanour on that OT drive?

"He was the same as he always is -- cool, calm and collected," Brady said. "He's the leader, the general. The best ever, and that is the end of the story."

After a scoreless first quarter, Atlanta -- a three-point underdog -- jumped out to a 21-3 halftime lead, extended it to 28-3 early in the second half, then watched it all fall apart.

Regular-season MVP Matt Ryan, the Falcons’ QB, raised his game to an ever higher level on this night, to no avail. And thanks in part to the determined running of Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman, who combined for 86 first-half yards, mostly around end, Atlanta looked like a lock to win the franchise’s first NFL championship or Super Bowl.

The Falcons’ young, ferocious, fast defence controlled the game through two-and-a-half quarters before tiring.

Up front, the Falcons’ pass rush absolutely ate up the Patriots’ highly regarded offensive line early on -- and beat the crap out of Tom Brady. Rookie tackle Grady Jarrett tied a Super Bowl record with three of Atlanta’s five sacks.

As a whole, the Falcons’ front-seven pressured, walloped and rattled Brady as has seldom been seen in the 39-year-old’s 17-year career.

And in the secondary, Atlanta’s collection of mostly rookie and second-year players played more man-to-man coverage than expected and rattled Patriots receivers almost as much as Brady. Pats receivers dropped passes early on with Falcons defenders ever on their hip, with Falcons defenders’ arms ever swatting at their intended throws.

It was the ‘old man’ of Atlanta’s secondary, fourth-year cornerback Robert Alford -- the only one of eight who dressed with more than two years of NFL experience -- who broke the game open 2:21 before halftime.

Brady, on 3rd-and-6 from the Atlanta 23, and clearly rattled now after two sacks and numerous hits and hurries, threw the ball in apparent desperation on a short slant route that either Brady misfired on, or a receiver mis-ran.

The errant ball stuck into the gut of Alford on the left-side numbers, at his 18-yard line, and he caught it.

Alford only had to beat the slow-footed Brady to make it to the right sideline and take it to the house the other way. Brady dived at him but didn’t come anywhere close, and the 28-year-old corner sprinted, then coasted, 82 yards for the game-busting score.

A 21-0 Atlanta lead.

Alford’s was the second longest interception return in Super Bowl history, after James Harrison’s famous 100-yard pick-six eight years ago in Pittsburgh’s 27-23 defeat of Arizona.

The Falcons offence had run only 17 plays to that point, punting on both first-quarter possessions and scoring touchdowns on a pair of lightning-fast five-yard drives earlier in the second.

For the rest of the game, Brady and the Pats were forced to play catchup. And finally caught fire late in the third quarter.

To see Brady beat up as he was like that in the first half was stunning.

According to multiple analytics websites, Brady was pressured on 13 of his 27 first-half dropbacks -- an incredible statistic. FOX reported he was hit 11 times and knocked down seven times with 18 seconds to go before halftime. ESPN said Brady had never been hit more than 14 times in any previous Super Bowl over four quarters, let alone before the half.

Atlanta fell to 0-2 in Super Bowls.

You couldn’t blame Ryan. Through three quarters he completed 13-of-16 for 202 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions for a statistically perfect 158.3 passer rating.

After a pair of three-and-outs to start the second half, the Falcons offence -- one of the most prolific in league annals in the regular season -- flexed all of its powerful muscles. In eight plays, Ryan piloted the Falcons 85 yards, hitting his swift backup running back Coleman on a swing pass for the touchdown and a 28-3 lead.

Brady and the Patriots finally scored their first touchdown but it took more than six minutes, and Stephen Gostkowski missed the extra point. Brady hit running back White on a five-yarder for the score that narrowed Atlanta’s lead to 28-9.

Gostkowski then flubbed the ensuing on-side kick, inadvertently touching the ball before it travelled 10 yards on a straight-ahead tap-and-recover attempt.

A holding call forced the Falcons to punt, and New England marched 72 yards in 12 plays for a field goal, after two sacks.

Atlanta had been uber-aggressive on both sides of the ball all game, but it backfired with about eight minutes left. On a 3rd-and-1 Ryan dropped to throw and was nailed, by Dont’a Hightower, fumbled, and the Pats recovered at the Atlanta 25.

It was the stupidest call in a Super Bowl since Seattle opted to throw from the one two years ago, a team on which Atlanta head coach Dan Quinn was defensive coordinator. It’s a call the team will rue for generations.

Five plays later New England edged to within one score, down 28-20, after Brady hit Amendola on an out route in the end zone for the touchdown, and on a nifty two-point play Brady faked as if the snap went over his head, but instead the snap went directly to running back White, who ploughed over for the score.

With 5:56 left in the fourth, Gostkowski kicked deep to the needlessly surprised Falcons, and Justin Hardy ran it out of bounds at his 10-yard line.

Rejuvenated Pats fans -- who were in the majority among the 70,807 in attendance -- screamed with delight as Ryan went under centre to call Atlanta’s next play. But Ryan calmly dropped back, dumped off to a wide open Freeman, and he motored 39 yards to near midfield to get the Falcons out of a hole.

Then Ryan then took a dumb sack in the red zone, and a holding call pushed Atlanta out of field-goal range. A field goal there could have sealed it, giving the Falcons a two-score lead again. But on 4th-and-33 from the New England 45, Matt Bosher punted to the Patriots’ nine.

With 3:30 to go, and the Pats down eight, New England fans began their “Brady! Brady! …” chants again.

On 3rd-and-10 Brady stood in the pocket against a safety blitz and hit Hogan on an out for a first down to the 25. Two plays later, Brady hit Mitchell for 11.

Then a late-game, crazy-ass reception in a Super Bowl that finally went New England’s way. Brady threw a pass that bounced off an Atlanta defender’s body at least three times, but just before hitting the ground Edelman dived and somehow snared the ball before it hit the ground.

Replay confirmed the incredible catch at the Atlanta 41.

A play later, Brady hit Amendola on a deep out at the Atlanta 21, with 1:57 left at the two-minute warning.

The Falcons’ pass rush, which had been so insanely effective in the first half, now appeared gassed. Of course they were. New England had run 81 plays to this point, to Atlanta’s 42.

Two more Brady completions put the ball at Atlanta’s one-yard line, with 1:01 left. White then burst into the end zone, and New England trailed 28-26 with 57 seconds remaining.

On The vital two-point conversion attempt, Brady fired a quick-hitch pass to Amendola, who barely carried the ball over the goal line before being thrown back. An Atlanta offside penalty was declined.

Score: 28-28. Amazing.

Gostkowski again pinned the Falcons deep on the kickoff, at the 11.

Two Ryan pass completions brought the ball out to the 27, with 18 seconds left. Belichick called timeout. Atlanta eventually punted.

And Matt Ryan never touched the football again.

Incredible.

Atlanta won the game-opening toss of the coin toss -- flipped by locally adored former U.S. President George H.W. Bush, confined to a wheelchair only days after being hospitalized with a bout of pneumonia -- but deferred.

The first quarter amounted to a sacking and punting contest, which seemed to bode well for the Patriots, because Atlanta had scored a touchdown on its opening possession in the previous eight games.

New England had one promising drive and Atlanta two in the opening quarter, but a pair of sacks of each quarterback forced the punts.

Then Ryan and the Falcons caught fire, spurred by a rare fumble by a Patriots running back two plays into the frame. Rookie Atlanta middle linebacker Deion Jones forced the ball free from LeGarrette Blount and the Falcons recovered at their 29.

Ryan’s first completion to star receiver Julio Jones and determined runs by Freeman and Coleman quickly pushed the ball deep into New England territory. Freeman scored the game’s first points on a bounce-out left on 2nd-and-1 from the Patriots’ five, and Matt Bryant’s extra point made it 7-0, Atlanta, with 12:15 until halftime.

The Falcons defence forced a New England three-and-out, and after two fantastic throws from Ryan, Atlanta had a first down at the Patriots 20.

On 3rd-and-9 from the 19, Ryan hit his rookie tight end Austin Hooper in the end zone on a deep post for a touchdown. Hooper beat veteran Patriots safety Patrick Chung, who was flagged for (obviously not preventative enough) interference.

Atlanta led 14-0 with 8:48 left in the second.

Three defensive-holding calls against Atlanta on third down calls -- one so obvious it could have been a horse-collar --gifted the Patriots a first down at Atlanta’s 40.

That’s when disaster bit Brady, Belichick and the normally ruinous-mistake-averse Pats. Alford’s 82-yard pick-six made it 21-0.

Brady was as rattled as he’s ever looked. And with good reason. He was getting the hell beat out of him by the relentless Falcons pass rush.

A 41-yard Gostkowski field goal with two seconds left in the half gave the Falcons a 21-3 lead when Lady Gaga performed one of the most memorable shows the Super Bowl has seen in 51 years.

JoKryk@postmedia.com

twitter.com/JohnKryk

blogs.canoe.com/krykslants/