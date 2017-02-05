Surge creates challenges for NHH

COBOURG -

A surge in admissions at Northumberland Hills Hospital, first reported in December, is continuing.

Hospital president and chief executive officer Linda Davis said at the February hospital board meeting Thursday that even the Ministry of Health is beginning to take notice of the situation.

“The ministry has in fact just come out with a document asking us to report the activity we are seeing over and above our normal census, and asking us to report that on a daily basis,” Davis said.

From the province, she is getting the sense that it's more than just influenza, though the flu is certainly an element.

“Coupled with our ALC volumes, the ministry is starting to recognize our significant challenge,” she stated.

ALC is the shorthand term for alternative level of care, beds occupied by people who are no longer acutely ill but are not well enough for discharge in the absence of a vacant long-term-care bed or any other situation that offers appropriate care for them. Meanwhile, they continue to occupy a bed meant for an acute-care patient.

The report presented to the board referred to surges, double surges and triple surges. To put it into numbers, vice-president of human resources and quality Elizabeth Vosburgh explained, a surge is basically four inpatients above capacity.

“For every increase, we have a couple of beds we can assign. We have to increase staffing,” she said.

Lately, they have been seeing double and triple surges, Vosburgh added.

“That's in excess of 12 beds over and above our normal capacity.

“A triple surge means an additional nine staff around the clock — that's one of our biggest challenges, to keep that balance and try to normalize things because it has continued for so long.”

They try to avoid overtime but, inevitably, when this situation continues it cannot be avoided.

The crowding of the hospital's physical facility has come close to being a problem, but has been manageable. Nevertheless, Vosburgh said, they do contact neighbouring hospitals as they approach severe over-capacity situations as a sort of alert in case help is needed.

“Lately, our goal has been to normalize everything so we are not in that reaction mode all the time. But triple surge is close to our maximum,” she stated.

“Because we have our staff working a lot, they are feeling the effects. We have hired additional staff, and we will continue to monitor our staff and speak with our staff.

“Over the last little while, we have seen an increase in sick time. Then again, we have the flu bug going through the organization, so that may not be related to surge.”

Dr. Andrew Stratford complimented the medical staff on their work with the patients and their efficiency.

“The problem is, when we are running at maximum efficiency, there's nothing else to squeeze out of the system,” Dr. David Broderick said.

“We are running into capacity problems where that is a big concern. When we have triple surge, there is no more capacity — but we have never had anyone in a hallway.”

“Our length of stay is down,” Vosburgh added.

“As they go out, we will have six waiting in emerg and those beds will be filled again. You are seeing that cycle over and over again.”

While they are seeing patients are of all ages, Davis said, the nature of the area's higher-than-average senior population may be a factor to some extent.

Dr. David Broderick noted the problem of the pre-empted ALC beds as another factor.

“They are getting older, they are living longer, they need more medical support than they did years ago, so you get ALC and dementia,” Broderick said.

“They are harder to (discharge) into the community. I think that might be what's causing part of the wave. We are not clearing out these patients the way we once did.”

Instead of increasing long-term-care beds to which ALC patients might have been discharged, Davis said, the province is focusing on increased supports in the community and keeping people in their homes.

“Home care is wonderful when people are in their 60s and 70s and have a partner that provides care,” Broderick commented.

“At 90, when they both need care, or one partner is gone and the family is living in Toronto, there's not enough home care in the world to keep those people functional in their homes.”

