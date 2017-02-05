Parenting program gets funding

NORTHUMBERLAND -

A Triple P Positive Parenting program, already used in other parts of the world, is being spread throughout Northumberland County thanks to a $65,800 seed grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation, states a media release.

The project is geared to adult parents through an integrated network across the county.

“This grant has allowed us to co-ordinate the delivery of the Triple P Program by practitioners from 10 member agencies including: Highland Shores Children’s Aid, Cornerstone Family Violence Prevention Centre, Northumberland County Community and Social Services, Kinark Child and Family Services, Northumberland Child Development Centre, YMCA Northumberland – Ontario Early Years Centres, Northumberland Community Counselling Centre, Tri-County Community Support Services and Five Counties Children’s Centre,” Rebound Child and Youth Services executive director Carol Beauchamp stated in a media release. “This is a truly collaborative project.”

“This Northumberland-wide program will help the adults become the strongest support system they can, and provides a profound opportunity of nurturing to the young people of Northumberland," agreed Northumberland-Quinte West MPP Lou Rinaldi in the same release.

“The Triple P Positive Parenting program provides simple, practical strategies to help parents build strong, healthy relationships with their children, confidently manage behaviour, and prevent the development of problems,” the release also states. For more information the web address is www.rcys.ca.

vmacdonald@postmedia.com