Howard successfully defends Ontario Tankard curling title
Skip Glenn Howard, third Richard Hart, lead Scott Howard and second David Mathers with the Recharge With Milk Tankard championship trophy Sunday at the Cobourg Community Centre. PETE FISHER/Northumberland Today
Glenn Howard won his 17th Ontario Tankard curling championship Sunday at the Cobourg Community Centre.
Howard won the final draw 8-6 over Wayne Tuck Jr. The victory qualifies Howard for the Brier from March 4 to 12 in St. John's, Newfoundland.
Tuck advanced to play Howard after knocking out top contender John Epping in the semifinal on Sunday morning.
