Change text size for the story

Glenn Howard won his 17th Ontario Tankard curling championship Sunday at the Cobourg Community Centre.

Howard won the final draw 8-6 over Wayne Tuck Jr. The victory qualifies Howard for the Brier from March 4 to 12 in St. John's, Newfoundland.

Tuck advanced to play Howard after knocking out top contender John Epping in the semifinal on Sunday morning.

Watch for more here Monday and in Tuesday's newspaper.