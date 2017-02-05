Heggestad, Deruelle win sportsmanship awards

COBOURG -

Neither skip's team advanced to their respective playoffs in the Ontario Scotties Tournament of Hearts or Recharge with Milk Tankard, but Heather Heggestad and Dayna Deruelle didn't leave empty handed.

Prior to the start of the final round-robin draws for both the Scotties women's tournament and the men's Tankard, the Shorty Jenkins Sportsmanship Award was presented. The award is presented annually in both CurlON events to the competitors who display qualities of good sportsmanship and embrace the spirit of curling. The recipients are competitors who accept victory with grace, loss without complain t and treat opponents with fairness, generosity and courtesy.

The curlers in each tournament vote for the winners.

“It was completely unexpected,” Heggestad said following the final round-robin draw for the Scotties on Friday afternoon. “I was so taken back and just honoured to win that. I come out to curl, I love the game.”

Heggestad was especially thrilled that it's an award that helps reinforce the message she gives her children. She has two children and three step-children, ranging in ages from nine to 23.

“I teach it to my kids, playing in sport, to be fair and kind and courtesy, win or lose, so it's nice to have something like this that represents that.”

Heggestad said “it was an amazing week” in Cobourg for her and her team of third Ginger Coyle, second Michelle Smith and lead Lauren Harrison.

“This is the first year for everybody on my team to make it to provincials so it was quite exciting just to get here,” she continued. “To be on arena ice and have the ladies here with the men was awesome. Three of us on my team have spouses curling on the men's side. It was an awesome week. I couldn't have asked for anything more, other than getting to the playoffs,” she said with a laugh.

Heather's husband is Cory Heggestad, who was skip for his team in Tankard while Coyle will soon be married to Craig Van Ymeren of Team Bailey and Harrison's husband Sean plays for Team Deruelle.

They enjoyed their time in Cobourg.

“It's such a cute town. Lauren actually has family here so she knows it quite well. She took us around and we did a couple tours,” Heggestad said. “The hospitality here has just been phenomenal. The volunteers who put this together really don't get enough kudos and they should because this doesn't go on without them. Sponsorship, of course too, but the volunteers have just been amazing.”

Meanwhile, Deruelle was equally pleased to receive the same award prior to the final Tankard round-robin draw Friday evening.

“It's a big honour, it's a great group of guys that we hang out with,” Deruelle said. “Anytime the guys say they feel I'm a worthy sportsman, that's fantastic because there's so many guys in the field that are worthy of this award and could win it.”

Deruelle said his team of third Kevin Flewwelling, second David Staples and lead Sean Harrison enjoyed downtown Cobourg, especially for dining out with stops at El Camino and the Cat and the Fiddle, a couple times.

“I think it's a quaint little downtown,” Deruelle said, noting this was his sixth time competing at the Tankard. “We try to get out and experience the town if it's one that we don't find ourselves in every day.”

Like Heggestad, Deruelle also praised the 250 volunteers that helped run the Tankard and Scotties.

“Everyone in the blue jackets has been fantastic all week,” he said.