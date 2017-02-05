Fitzgerald gets warm welcome in Grafton

GRAFTON -

Almost a decade of veteran Collin Fitzgerald's troubles, from being the victim of a crime to PTSD, was laid out in printed sheets set up at the Grafton Legion last Thursday night.

The story can be gathered from the account on Fitzgerald's own site, as well as coverage that has appeared in mainstream news media. But Fitzgerald and his friend Kerri Tadeau made it easier for everyone by providing printed copies of this coverage to take them home and learn from.

It's the kind of thing they are doing in a variety of Legion branches, Tadeau said, just to raise awareness of issues that affect all Canadians. And given their history of supporting veterans, Legion branches seem an appropriate venue.

Winner of the Medal of Military Valour from his time in the Princess Patricia Canadian Light Infantry, then-Cpl. Fitzgerald distinguished himself under enemy fire May 24, 2006, and contributed to saving the lives of his fellow 5 Platoon members.

Less than a year later, posted back to Trenton, he was assaulted by three men and everything seemed to change.

There were physical injuries — broken nose, two chipped teeth, three foot fractures, a swollen knee and a gash across his eyebrow that required 10 stitches — but the emotional injuries ran deeper.

Fitzgerald plummeted into a dark world of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder symptoms — depression, anxiety, intrusive thoughts, distressing flashbacks, insomnia, emotional incontinence, night terrors, paranoia, hypervigilance and anhedonia — that he tried to alleviate with alcohol and cocaine.

Agitated encounters with members of the OPP led to charges being filed that were later disproven through phone records, video surveillance and witness statements. In the meantime, however, his father Bryan was charged with obstruction of justice and the Children's Aid Society blocked his access to his daughter.

Meeting Tadeau was a turning point. A registered psychiatric nurse, author and victim advocate, she and her family (a husband and four children) stood by him. They even mortgaged their family home to cover almost $200,000 in legal bills Fitzgerald accumulated.

The last charges were dropped just last fall, meaning this cloud has been over his head for more than nine years.

Petitions he has prepared are suggesting measures that would examine the latitude OPP officers have in laying charges without the involvement of Crown attorneys.

The petitions already have all the signatures they hoped to gather, Tadeau said, but they are organizing these information sessions to tell his story.

The visit to the Grafton Legion was so important to Tadeu because of her friendship with the late Major Michelle Mendes, and the chance to reconnect with her parents Ron and Dianne Knight.

Mendes's death in Afghanistan was the first time it hit her on a gut level that Canada was losing good men and women at war, she said. She began to run in her friend's memory, then to organize fundraisers in her memory. She sees the help she is extending to Fitzgerald as another way to honour Mendes's memory.

Fitzgerald said he'd found the people of the Grafton area to be warm and good-natured.

“I am just extremely appreciative of the people in this area for taking the time to come out and engage in something that affects all Canadians,” he stated.

As one who suffered PTSD, he hopes his work can shine a spotlight on mental-health issues.

“I have lots of friends who have taken their lives, and I was at that point myself. I have never, ever put the blame on anybody — nobody knows what's going on with the individual and, when life gets to that point, I understand. I get it. It's a really, really dark place, and it's hard to get out of it. I have never faulted anybody for it,” he said.

“Family and friends and community — it takes a village to help anybody who has mental-health issues.”

A similar information session will be held Tuesday from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the Port Hope Legion.

