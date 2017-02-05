Fire stats increase in Alnwick/Haldimand

ALNWICK/HALDIMAND -

From fires to motor vehicle accidents, the year-end figures for service calls for Alnwick/Haldimand bear out the fact that the three fire stations in the township were significantly busier last year than the year before.

This is the case for all four categories, a report from Fire Chief Allen Mann whose interim position was extended by contract this year.

There were 69 fires in 2016 compared to 42 in 2015, excluding grass fires which were also up more than double to 71 last year from 30 in 2015, according to the statistics council reviewed Thursday.

The volunteer firefighters attended 88 medical assist calls last year, up from 70 the year before while they went to 72 motor vehicle accidents, up from 44 in 2015.

“This shows how much busier the department is,” Mann said. “The call volume has increased substantially.”

The statistics reveal these are “across the board” and “put a demand on firefighters.”

Mann also noted that the way fires are categorized has changed from the previous year under provincial reporting guidelines, but that the overall number of calls is decidedly up.

vmacdonald@postmedia.com