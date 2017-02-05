Club members get a look at Algonquin in winter

COBOURG -

About 80 Willow Beach Field Naturalists members and their guests turned out at the Cobourg Public Library for the club's January meeting that featured Dr. Mark Williamson as guest speaker.

A professor of environmental technology at Fleming College in Lindsay and part-time Trent University instructor, Williamson has done field work and taught field courses in the tropics. But he told the group of his constant attraction to cold places.

He strongly believes in the value of adventurous travel and direct contact with nature as teaching tools. In 2012, he and a partner completed the first documented and unsupported winter traverse of Algonquin Park, followed by a crossing of the third-largest glacier in the world, the Vatnajokull Glacier, in 2016.

The 170-kilometre-23-day traverse of Algonquin Park began in January 2006 after many years of teaching, and coalesced after hearing of the failed attempt by a Belgian-Canadian team.

Professional and personal reasons for doing the traverse included the desire to " connect students more directly with climate awareness, global ecological interconnectivity and personal goal setting.” Finally, with the support of family and friends, he found he was "finally running out of excuses for not doing it."

As Williamson explained, you reach a point in your career (and life) where you feel the need to do something immediate and hands-on as a way of testing yourself, and to offer something new to your students. That it hadn't been done before was added incentive.

Williamson's research of mean monthly temperature data for January and February in Algonquin Park, dating back to the '40s, showed an average 2.1 C-degree temperature rise over that period, with four of the five warmest periods recorded coming since 1990. They also carried passive environmental samplers and collected snow samples to measure trace levels of organic contaminants.

Wildlife signs were abundant, he found, but sightings were not.

"Some birds were common (Gray Jay, Raven, Common Redpoll), and snowshoe hare were everywhere on the western side of the park,” he reported.

“Wolf tracks were seen on several occasions, often dramatically on pristine lake snow. Fisher, otter, moose tracks were numerous, especially on portages.”

It was often an arduous trek, with variable snow and ice conditions which made sledding very difficult, along with the daily unpleasantness of moisture build-up on clothing and bodies.

The follow-up Iceland trip "was partly a desire to work with professional guides and other experienced trekkers, and to gain experience in glacier travel,” he said.

Vantnajokull is used as an important training area for polar expeditions. It is also an important spot to witness climate-change impacts ( www.icelegacy.com ).

Everyone is welcome at the next meeting of the Willow Beach Field Naturalists on Feb. 24 at the Cobourg Public Library.

Guest speaker Omar McDadi is a wildlife biologist who has worked in Banff, Yoho and Kootenay National Park. As external-relations manager at Rouge National Urban Park, he will provide an overview of our the assets, programs and future potential of our closest national park.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the meeting begins at 7:30 p.m.