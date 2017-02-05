Looking for a special and exciting way to spend Valentine's Day this year? Make it a romantic comedy, in a historic venue, with Cabaret style seating.

You can enjoy the beverage of your choice while you smile away the afternoon or evening.

Directed by Florence Fletcher and featuring local actors Kristiane Black, Heather Town, Stephanie Koomen, Liam Cragg and Christopher Spear, the story unfolds. Aspiring songwriter, Francine LaSalle leaves her philandering theatre agent partner, Allan Fairfax, to set herself up in small town Kramer’s Corners as a singing teacher. She gives out multiple versions of her one published song in various styles to her students. When a local radio station advertises a Talent Contest and Allan shows up as a judge, hilarious and impossible complications develop.

Presented by VOS Theatre, the premiere performance of “A Certain Singing Teacher” by local author Linda Hutsell-Manning will take place in the Concert Hall at Victoria Hall in Cobourg on Friday, Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 11 at both 2 and 8 p.m. Tickets are available in person at the Concert Hall box office at 55 King Street West, Cobourg, by phone at 905-372-2210 or 1-855-372-2210, or online at www.vostheatre.com. Tickets are $27 or $24.50 for groups of 10 or more. Group rate tickets are only available through the box office.

...

Submissions to Business Beat are published at no cost once every three months for advertisers in good standing with Northumberland Today, providing they have a new feature, owner, qualification, etc. to publicize. Parent companies may contribute on behalf of local distributors. Charitable/non-profit organizations may appear more frequently. Submissions must be in sentence form and e-mailed before 5 p.m. the Thursday prior to publication. A maximum 250 words will be considered and edited for inclusion. Space available, an item will be repeated a second week. Please submit items via e-mail to Jeff Gard at: jgard@postmedia.com. Written submissions may be dropped off or mailed to the Northumberland Today office: 99 King St. W., Cobourg K9A 2M4.