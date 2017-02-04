Homan advances to Ontario Scotties final

COBOURG -

Following a semifinal win Saturday morning at the Cobourg Community Centre, Rachel Homan will have a shot at redemption in the Ontario Scotties Tournament of Hearts final Sunday.

Actually, it could be a double-dose of redemption.

Homan lost in the 2016 Scotties final last year to Jenn Hanna and she was defeated in a round-robin draw early this week by Jacqueline Harrison, who she'll meet in Sunday's 12:30 p.m. championship match-up at the CCC.

“You always want to make it to that final,” Homan said following a 9-3 win over Cathy Auld, who earned the berth in the semifinal with a victory over Allison Flaxey in a tiebreaker Friday night. “It's been a really tough field this year and Ontario's really deep. It's exciting that we got some tough games early in the round-robin and another battle there.”

Homan scored one in the first end and stole one in the second when Auld missed a takeout.

Auld did score one in third end, as well as the fifth and seventh, but Homan took control in the fourth with a four-spot that gave her a 6-1 lead at the time. She clinched the win by scoring two in the eighth end.

The fourth end was the turning point against Team Auld, which had a good week at the Scotties, including two wins over Flaxey.

“Just a couple misses from them and we were able to capitalize,” Homan said. “We always see (Auld) in finals and playoffs and they're a really strong team. Just one bad end and that's kind of how the game went. Sometimes that's the way the game goes, but they're a really strong team.”

Harrison advanced directly to the final with the best record (6-1) at the end of the round-robin draws. Homan was 5-2, which placed her in the semifinal.

Both Homan and Harrison were beat last year in the Ontario Scotties playoffs by Hanna. Homan lost 10-8 in the final after Harrison was edged 6-5 in the semifinal.

Tuesday of this week, Harrison earned a 6-5 win over Homan.

Homan expects “another tough game tomorrow.”

“We're going to need to be on our 'A' game to pull out a win tomorrow.”