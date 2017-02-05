Jack Woodbridge’s ambitions were far more intense than his elementary school age would suggest. He wanted a Guinness World Record.



Early Saturday morning, his mom had the perfect plan to reach his dream. The family would help make snow angels on Parliament Hill.



They were part of a Canadian Ski Patrol effort that recruited people across the country to try to break the world record for the most snow angels made in different locations at the same time.



About 100 ski hills and resorts throughout Canada also joined the attempt to beat the current record of 15,851 angels.



“My son always wanted a Guinness World Record and I figured this was the safest way to do it,” Sandra Woodbridge laughed.

Their whole family, including Jack’s brother Ben and father Rob, braved the cold to flop spread-eagle in the snow to check off their “ultimate bucket list item.”

The event was part of Canadian Ski Patrol Day, which honours the 4,500 volunteer patrollers who protect people using the country’s 220 ski hills.



This is the second attempt at the record, after last year just over 9,000 people participated. Each person is allowed to make one angel.



To try to reach the goal, this year, recruiters were getting creative.



“We got commandeered into doing it,” said participant Rob Shepard. “We were just walking from skating on the canal to the Peace Tower when they roped us in.” About 150 people were on the Hill for the event.



It seemed appropriate that Canadians would try to break a world record involving snow.



“Breaking the record for most snow angels is a fitting way for the skiing community to celebrate the people who look over them on the snow,” said Colin Saravanamuttoo, Canadian Ski Patrol president.



By late afternoon Saturday, it still wasn’t clear whether the attempt was a success, as organizers had to compile results from participants across the country.