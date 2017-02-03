COBOURG -

John Epping rebounded from his first loss at the Recharge with Milk Ontario Men's Tankard to sit in first place already assured of a playoff round spot heading into Friday's final round-robin draws at the Cobourg Community Centre.

Epping, a Peterborough native who skips a rink out of the Leaside Curling Club in Toronto, fell 11-6 Thursday morning to Cody Maus but rallied from a 5-2 deficit Thursday night to beat defending champion Glenn Howard 8-6.

Epping scored three in the fifth end, gave up one in the seventh but scored two in the eighth and one in the ninth to improve to 7-1. He can clinch first place with a win in his final pool match 7:30 p.m. Friday against Mark Bice (4-4).

Maus also beat Mike Harris (1-7) 11-6 to sit tied with Howard for third place at 5-3. Scott Bailey is second at 5-2. Greg Balsdon sits seventh at 3-4.

Also in Cobourg, Cathy Auld's rink, featuring Peterborough's Jenna Bonner as lead, is still in the hunt In the Ontario Women's Scotties Tournament of Hearts. They sit in third place at 3-2 following a 7-6 win over Team Flaxey Thursday morning. They face Team Tippin at 9:30 a.m. and Team Balsdon at 2:30 p.m. on Friday to finish pool play.

- Postmedia Network staff

Ontario Tankard men’s curling championship standings

THE CANADIAN PRESS

Skip W L

x-Epping 7 1

Bailey 5 2

Howard 5 3

Maus 5 3

Bice 4 4

Tuck 4 4

G.Balsdon 3 4

Deruelle 2 5

C.Heggestad 2 5

Harris 1 7

x -- clinched berth in Page Playoffs.

Thursday's results

Draw 11

Bailey 6 Bice 3

Maus 11 Epping 6

Draw 12

G.Balsdon 6 Howard 5

Deruelle 10 Harris 9

Tuck 8 C.Heggestad 5

Draw 13

Bice 7 Tuck 6

Epping 8 Howard 6

Maus 11 Harris 6

------

Friday's games

Draw 14, 9:30 a.m.

Deruelle vs. C.Heggestad, G.Balsdon vs. Bailey.

Draw 15, 2:30 p.m.

C.Heggestad vs. Bailey.

Draw 16, 7:30 p.m.

Maus vs. Howard, Deruelle vs. Tuck, G.Balsdon vs. Harris, Bice vs. Epping.

Conclusion of Round-Robin

------

PLAYOFFS

Saturday's games

Page Playoffs

First vs. Second, 2 p.m.

Third vs. Fourth, 7 p.m.

------

Sunday's games

Semifinal

One-Two Loser vs. Three-Four Winner, 9 a.m.

Championship

One-Two Winner vs. Semifinal Winner, 4 p.m.