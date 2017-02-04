RICHARD MAUNTAH

Postmedia Network

COBOURG - Scott Bailey only needed one win to get into the playoffs at the Ontario Tankard. And he waited until the last possible minute to get it.

The first-time skip at the Ontario Tankard, who won a world championship in 1998 as the lead for Wayne Middaugh, dropped an 8-6 decision to Greg Balsdon on Friday morning but bounced back to get a 7-7-6 extra-end win against Cory Heggestad in the afternoon draw to qualify for the weekend playoffs at 6-3.

“I was sure there was going to be a midnight tiebreaker for a minute there,” Bailey said. “But this was our goal and we’re glad we’re here.”

Balsdon picked up four in the third end and stole one in the fifth before Bailey climbed back with steals in the sixth and seventh. Balsdon then scored two in the eighth and held Bailey to one in the ninth to have control coming home.

Heggestad stole one in the first to lead early but Bailey made a double takeout to score three in the third. The game went back and forth until the extra end when Heggestad’s final stone was light, giving Bailey the win. Heggestad earlier lost 8-3 to Dayna Deruelle.

Glenn Howard secured a playoff spot in the evening and by virtue of a round-robin win over Bailey, will face John Epping in Saturday’s Page 1-2 game. Howard scored four in the second and added three in the sixth to beat Codey Maus 9-2. Maus is one of three in the tiebreakers at 5-4.

Balsdon is in the tiebreaker after a 10-5 win over Mike Harris, scoring three in the seventh.

And Wayne Tuck Jr. is also in after a 9-5 win over Deruelle, scoring five points in the final two ends.

Mark Bice also had a chance to join the tiebreaker but lost 4-2 to John Epping, who clinched first place on Thursday.

SCHEDULE

Saturday

9 a.m. Tiebreaker #1 – Maus vs Balsdon

2 p.m. Page 1 vs 2 – Epping vs Howard; Tiebreaker #2 – Tuck vs (winner of tiebreaker #1)

7:30 p.m. Page 3 vs 4 – Bailey vs (winner of Tiebreaker #2)

Sunday

9 a.m. Semifinal (winner of Page 3-4 vs loser of Page 1-2)

4 p.m. Championship final (winner of Page 1-2 vs winner of semifinal)