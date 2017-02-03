RICHARD MAUNTAH

Postmedia Network

COBOURG – There are a few spots for live theatre in Cobourg.

All of them took a backseat to Friday’s afternoon matinee drama at the Cobourg Community Centre.

There were no fewer than five teams with a chance to get into tiebreakers at the Ontario Scotties Tournament of Hearts when the final round-robin draw began.

Heather Heggestad had a shot. She stole points in the fourth, sixth, and seventh against Jacqueline Harrison to take a 4-3 lead. But a score of two in the eighth and one in the tenth gave Harrison the win and the first-place bye directly to Sunday’s final.

Julie Tippin, at 3-3 had a chance to grab a spot as did Sherry Middaugh at 2-4. Middaugh dominated their game, stealing one in the second and two in each of the fourth and fifth for a 7-0 win.

“It was still a tough week,” Middaugh said. “We really made it tough on ourselves.”

Middaugh helped herself get to that position in the morning game, winning 8-5 over Megan Balsdon. Middaugh stole two in the ninth end to gain control then ran Balsdon out of rocks in the last.

She still had three other games to wait for.

“Curling is a really strange game and anything can happen,” Middaugh said.

Then strange things happened.

First, Cathy Auld found herself tied 4-4 with Balsdon without last rock in the 10th end. She managed to put two stones in the four-foot but gave Balsdon a hit or draw for the win. With her final stone however, Balsdon missed both, her stone going five-hole between them, giving Auld the 6-4 win and a spot in a tiebreaker that will be played at 7:30 p.m.

Auld had a chance to secure third in the morning draw, but lost 11-8 to Tippin. Auld scored three in the third and stole two in the fourth but Tippin stole two in both the eighth and ninth ends, then scored three in the extra end for the win.

The tiebreaker is needed because of a great performance by Allison Flaxey. Facing Rachel Homan, Flaxey gave up a steal of one in the second but trailing 2-1 in the sixth, Flaxey had a chance for three by splitting a guard close to the house. She executed it perfectly with the guard and shooter joining the shot stone already in the four foot.

“We saw it and knew we could make it and get a chance for three,” Flaxey said. “We usually come out strong in the sixth so it got us going.”

From there, Homan missed an opportunity for two in the seventh end and Flaxey scored another three in the eighth end to seal the 7-4 win. Flaxey ended a three-game losing streak after winning three games to start the week.

“It’s nice to get a win under our belts and get some confidence,” Flaxey said.

Before the game, Heggestad, the only debutante skip in the eight-team field, was presented with the Shorty Jenkins award for sportsmanship, an award voted on by the players in the field.

Homan awaits the winner of the tiebreaker and will have hammer to start the semifinal at 9 a.m. Saturday.

The winner will face Harrison in Sunday's 12:30 p.m. final.