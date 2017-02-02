Waitress fired for practising politics

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Rhode Island state legislator has been fired from her job as a waitress because her employer says she was promoting her political views to patrons.

Classic Cafe owner Raymond Burns says he warned Providence Democratic state Rep. Moira Walsh that her “vocal political discussions” during her shift were interfering with her work. He says a scathing online review was the final straw.

Walsh says the negative review complained about her political beliefs, not her service. The review discouraged men from patronizing the Providence breakfast spot because of what it described as “anti-male” views she had expressed on the radio and social media.

Walsh took office last month after a surprising win over a longtime incumbent in last year’s Democratic primary.