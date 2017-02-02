VOS stages local playwright's work

COBOURG -

With a certain amount of success behind her as a playwright for children, Hamilton Township resident Linda Hutsell-Manning will soon see her comedy A Certain Singing Teacher staged for older audiences at the Victoria Hall Concert Hall.

Its premiere performance comes courtesy of VOS Theatre, with three shows on Feb. 10 and 11.

Hutsell-Manning's play is the story of aspiring singer-songwriter Francine LaSalle (played by her Trinity United Church pastor Kristiane Black), who leaves her philandering theatre-agent partner Allan Fairfax (Christopher Spears) and sets up shop as a singing teacher in the small town of Krammer's Corners.

Francine gives versions of her one published song to her students in various forms — an operatic version to meat-market entrepreneur Antonio Pasquali (Liam Cragg), a pop version to waitress and wannabe rocker-chick Hillary Carlyle (Heather Town) and a jazz version to Juilliard aspirant and co-op worker Sam Saller (Stephanie Koomen).

To further complicate things, a talent contest comes to town, whose panel of judges includes Allan Fairfax.

It's not taken from her own experience, Hutsell-Manning said in a recent interview.

“People constantly say, 'Did you teach singing?' No, never.

“'Are you this person?' No, I am definitely not.

“'Do you know this person?' No, only as a character. I made it up, which I am in the business of doing,” she said.

“Sure, you pull things from people and situations. But this is completely fictional.”

Hutsell-Manning had some success with children's theatre in the 1980s. Freddykid and Seagull Sam was produced by Northumberland Players, and again later as part of the Kawartha Summer Festival.

“It did so well I wrote two more — Merch the Invisible Wizard and The Great Zanderthon Takes Over,” she said.

These plays also met with success, and then she found herself on the stage in a production of Nurse Jane Goes To Hawaii.

“That play went viral, a word one didn't use back then, so I thought, 'I should try that.'”

In that spirit, she produced an adult comedy, A Certain Singing Teacher.

“I really learned the hard way, unless you're not in theatre, you are not going to get anywhere. I sent that play to over 20 theatre companies — and in those days, you put in a self-addressed stamped envelope, so it cost me quite a bit of money.

“And not one answered,” she recalled.

Nurse Jane author Allan Stratton later sent her a kind e-mail to say theatres are notorious for not getting back to anybody.

“You have to be there, hanging around the back door, doing sets,” she said.

“I was already on to something else by then, and I put it away.”

She dug it out four years ago, when she heard of the VOS Theatre play-reading series organized by a professional director from Peterborough named Bea Quarrie (she called it Bea Quarrie and Friends). They read well-known pieces like Our Town, but also new plays.

She talked to VOS president Joel Varty, who gave Quarrie a copy. About a year ago, it made the list, and 30 people showed up.

Hutsell-Manning confessed to being terrified that what she thought was so funny back in the '80s might not, as they say, stand up today.

“Everyone laughed all through the play,” she reported — “even the other actors, when somebody else was reading a line.”

They liked it so much, they decided to do it as a regular production. The show is being done cabaret-style at the Victoria Hall Concert Hall at 8 p.m. Feb. 10 and 11, and at 2 p.m. Feb. 11.

No jarring anachronisms have emerged from the play, even though it is 30 years old — but it's set in the '80s just to be sure.

Hutsell-Manning is pleased with the way her characters emerge.

“Antonio is a meat-market entrepreneur, and the eligible bachelor of the town — very old-school and gentlemanly, but always making gentlemanly advances. He wanted to be an opera singer, but he was a little boy when the war was on. He does this as a second chance to get to La Scala,” she said.

“Hillary is a tough little piece of business who works at the local restaurant and has a miserable boss. She has a highly charged boyfriend and a not-great home situation, and just wants to get out of town.

“Sam has always aspired to Juilliard and, being a jazz singer, performs an almost-unintelligible jazz version.”

Sam's character had to be rewritten a bit, as it was originally a male part. But they loved what Stephanie Koomen did for the character, and Samuel became Samantha.

Francine has given each student the same song, because it was the easy thing to do. By the end of the first act, her students haven't found that out — yet.

Hutsell-Manning charged VOS a very modest royalty for the play, which she will be sharing with Jacquie Manning-Albert. The Cobourg author and musician wrote the song around which the plot revolves.

She did a lot of song writing in the '80s, Hutsell-Manning said, and she discovered this amazing song on a demo tape Manning-Albert had made with five of her other compositions. Now it will be performed live, with many of the play's characters singing a verse or a line of it.

They transferred it from tape to CD and, over the holidays, Hutsell-Manning was lucky enough to have her daughter's boyfriend (a sound technician) work on fixing it up even further.

Tickets for the three shows are now available at $27 each at the Concert Hall box office (905-372-2210).

cnasmith@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/NT_cnasmith