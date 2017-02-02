Victoria Square not necessary

This being Groundhog Day, I have no doubt that somewhere in Northumberland County one of those rare creatures has poked its head out of its hole, surveyed its rural landscape and given thanks for the county’s farming community and all they bring and give to the residents of the Northumberland – with its 44% prime agricultural land and hundreds of dairy, beef, grain, poultry and crop farms that, likely, many of the residents of Cobourg are unaware of.

Agriculture has been part of the County’s DNA for almost 280 years, with farmers bringing their produce to the market behind Victoria Hall since the late 1800s when the Sentinal-Star, Cobourg’s newspaper of record (its DNA handed down through the ages to this newspaper) reported in 1898; ... Councillor Bickle, since he has been chairman of the Market Committee, has been most assiduous in devoting himself to improving the market building and making it, as it should, correspond with the Town Hall, which is one of the finest in the province.

I mention all this because Cobourg council has deferred the $1,375,000 Victoria Square project (which you might or might not have heard of) which would see the parking lot behind Victoria Hall, the uncertain home of the present farmers’ market, converted into a civic square with, according to my take of the design drawings, a small stage, flower planters, surrounded on three sides by highly groomed trees - all begging several questions.

Why does Cobourg need this uninspiring project in the first place and what would it add to the town that is already blessed with a superb waterfront (as long as future councils don’t mess it up) and the magnificent Victoria Park? As well, why create an extra parking problem for the town forcing Councillors and employees of Victoria Hall to seek another location for their vehicles (plugging a meter every hour?). But, the most egregious part of the proposed Square project is that the Farmers’ Market and a remarkable part of the history of Northumberland County, and specifically Cobourg, will be tossed out on the scrap heap of convenience. Oh, yes, as far as I can make out, the plans do call for farmers’ stalls to be set up, much as they are now, on the day of the market – a haphazard, sloppy arrangement.

Is it not back-to-the-drawing-board time? Instead of a civic Square (if it ever comes to pass), why not instead convert the existing parking lot into a permanent Farmers’ Market using, for example, the Belleville market as a guide; building permanent stalls that, during the week, return to parking spaces? Seek the expertise of our local farmers in the design, creating a celebration of the town and the County’s roots, finally, acknowledging the contribution that agriculture – that we so depend upon, so take for granted - has made in our lives and in the life of Cobourg. Surely, as has been mentioned in this space before, we have the necessary expertise within our community to design and see the project through – without exorbitant cost?

In season, the Farmers’ Market draws crowds into town every Saturday with many of them, having stuffed their shopping bags, splitting off to shop at other locations or visit restaurants, both on Albert Street and King Street. The civic Square? It’ll become just a short cut to somewhere.

If Cobourg Council has money to spend on refurbishing the town, let it be spent on our on-going shame (I’ve mentioned before many times, but won’t bring up again) well, okay, just this once; the embarrassing, slummy, shabby east pier. Now there’s a reclamation project just dying to be realized; the embarrassing family secret no one wants to discuss.

In 1898, Councillor Bickle went on to say; “... the Market Committee have done all in their power to provide a first-class place in which to transact business.” He would be turning in his grave if he knew, 119 years later, how that first-class place has been abused.

The groundhog? He went back down his hole, figuring nothing will have changed when he wakes up.

Grahame Woods, a retired mental-health counsellor and Gemini-winning television playwright, lives in Cobourg. He can be reached at ggwoods@sympatico.ca.