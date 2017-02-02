Survey criticized by Fair Vote members

NORTHUMBERLAND -

Regardless of other views, Port Hope lawyer and the secretary for the National Fare Vote Canada organization, Wilf Day, maintains a recent poll shows the “need for proportional representation” to replace the current first-past-the-post electoral system in this country.

“Canadians showed their preference for voting systems that require politicians to co-operate and work together – a key feature of proportional representation systems,” Day stated in an e-mail.

The survey was undertaken by the Federal Government, called “MyDemocracy” and was criticized by some local members of Fare Vote Canada Northumberland Chapter as being confusing.

“The survey questions included 'even if' spins, such as 'should several parties have to govern together,' even if' it takes longer for government to get things done,” Day stated.

“The good news is, (however) Canadians were smart enough to see through the spin: 62 per cent agreed that several parties should have to govern together rather than having one party make all the decisions in government, even if it takes longer for government to get things done. Only 29% disagreed.”

Another published report on the survey circulating on social media about the MyDemocracy puts it this way:“The findings suggest that Canadians generally prefer a deliberative government over a decisive one. They express a consistent preference for parties that compromise with one another rather than those that act unilaterally”.

Here is breakdown on some of the individual survey questions.

“According to Figure 3.4.3, 70 per cent of Canadians prefer a government where several parties have to collectively agree before a decision is made rather than a government where one party governs and can make decisions on its own. This finding remains robust regardless of the trade-offs presented. Figure 3.4.1 shows that 62 per cent of Canadians strongly or somewhat agree that several parties should have to govern together rather than having one party make all the decisions in government, even if it takes longer for government to get things done. Similarly, as per Figure 3.4.2, 68 per cent of Canadians somewhat or strongly agree that a party that wins the most seats in an election should still have to compromise with other parties, even if it means reconsidering some of its policies.”

Day is quoted in the document stating that the “consistent preference” is not a one-party government and one that needs a voting system that “makes every vote count.”

The Federal Government survey found, though, that “Canadians are generally satisfied with Canada’s democracy. A majority of Canadians (67%) report being somewhat or very satisfied with the way democracy works in Canada” but that 63% say all points of view should be considered before government makes decisions.

The question relates to democracy and not the voting system.

Day pointed out in his e-mail response to questions from Northumberland Today that there was another survey previously.

“The Special Committee on Electoral Reform (ERRE) did a similar survey with more straight forward questions about the voting system which were easily understood and needed no interpretation. They found 71.5% of Canadians wanted a system where the proportion of overall votes match the percentage of seats on the House of Commons, respecting voter intention.”

