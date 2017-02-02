Super gator sliders for the Super Bowl

So before you say “ugh”- no way to gator - read this through.

First, for a Super Bowl party you need something a bit different. Second, Atlanta is in Georgia; Georgia has lots of gators. The game is being played in Texas; Texas has lots of gators!

Gator meat has been described as tasting like a combo of chicken & calamari. I think it is close to frog legs in taste. It is a mild white meat and can be drowned out by over spicing, so go easy on the spice and heat. Alligator meat is best from gators that are about five-feet long. Once they get over 10 feet, the meat is pretty tough. A record record-sized male was recently trapped in a park east of Houston and relocated to a natural zoo where he would be less of a threat to humans and pets.

So give the gator some thought and do the shrimp if you are not up for the taste adventure. I have alligator fillets and wild shrimp in my store.

SUPER BOWL GATOR SLIDERS

(Sub Shrimp)

Yield: 8 x 2 oz.

Ingredients

1 lb. Alligator fillet or 1 lb. raw shrimp 16-20

3 Tbsp. Fresh chopped dill

1 Tsp. Lemon zest

1/2 Tsp. Sea salt

1/2 Tsp.Fresh ground pepper.

1/2 Tsp. Tabasco sauce (optional)

1 Tbsp. Canola oil

1 Tbsp Butter

Buns

Slider buns or sliced baguette

Toppings

Choose from hot sauce, seafood cocktail sauce, mayo.

Red onion fine slice, tomato slice, lettuce & bacon

Method

Cut alligator into 1” cubes (or cut shrimp in half) Put half of gator meat in a food processor and mince to puree. Remove to a mixing bowl. Place rest of meat in processor and pulse 2-3 times so meat is a course grind about pea size. (For shrimp puree large potion of shrimp & fine dice tail part) Add balance of gator meat to mixing bowl; add salt, pepper, lemon & dill and mix well. Flour your hands and form meat into 2 oz. balls. Form balls into discs about 2 1/2” in diameter. Heat skillet with oil & butter to medium heat. Add patties to skillet but don’t crowd them. Cook in batches as needed. Fry 2-3 minutes per side. Meat will turn opaque and lightly browned. Do not use high heat as it will toughen the meat.

Assembly

Toast or grill your slider buns or baguette slices; add gator patty and condiments.

Enjoy.

