Overstimulation could lead to sexual confusion

It was not long ago that I had my radio dialed to CBC, to which I was listening to the arguments about Pamela Anderson’s claims on how pornography is for losers.

Pornography is something that males struggle with more with than females, however it is not to be dismissed from the issue. In a 2007 University of Alberta study, 429 students aged between 13 and 14 from 17 different schools across Alberta, 90% of boys and 70% of girls reported accessing sexually explicit media on at least one occasion (covenanteyes.com). Based on these arguments, I wanted to reflect as to how they affect us as Christians and because I have a son who has written articles for his school, I invited him to reflect as well. This is the summary of his view on the topic we are discussing:

“I was initially introduced to explicit content through my high school friends, who convinced me it was simply to have better knowledge on what sex was, as well as a method for releasing sexual tension. When I began, it made sense, as and I felt my motives behind what I did were valid, until my life began to change. I became confident and comfortable around women, because I had lowered their worth by objectifying them. While this seemed perfect at the time, I also noticed I was becoming emotionally detached, and the emotions I did still hold fluctuated and I became increasingly unstable. I became so depressed and guilt-ridden that I had to expose myself to see if I was alone in my fight, only to realize that I was among the majority, a comforting yet disturbing fact as well. It is a daily battle, but I have identified it as my personal sin that I persistently fight with God, and I have benefitted from abstinence, the spirit powering over flesh.”

Pamela’s article, “Take the Pledge: No More Indulging Porn,” co-written with rabbi Shmuley Boteach, talks about the danger of today’s children growing up with high amounts of sexting received on their mobile devices and how that would desensitize them and most likely set them up for lack of real sex in the future when they are older. Overstimulation by information leads to confusion, to say the least, therefore how much more is this true for overstimulation of our brains with sexting that could lead to confusion in sexual identity as well as in sexual expressions of today’s youth.

Anderson’s main point as to how she arrives to the proof of connecting pornography and those who consume it being losers is that those who consume it regularly and are wrapped up in verticality of sex, miss, lose on the fruits and benefits of real sex.

Bible-based counselling hundreds of people until now, I have learned some things that I want to clarify and go a step further. Biblically, sex to me is within the confounds of marriage. In the book of Genesis 2, the Lord calls a man to leave his parents, in order to cleave.

This principle is paramount today, especially when it comes to leaving addictions of sexting, pornography, and other addictions that prevent us to cleave to our only spouse/partner. If I can connect the principle of Genesis 2 to Exodus 20, of where we find the 10 commandments, I see that exclusive marriage relationships with our spouse help us practice exclusivity to only one God.

This is found in first four commandments which urge us to be exclusive with our Lord in order to have the greatest quality of life upon this earth.

Pastor Peter Caran and Timothy Caran are from Cobourg Adventist Church