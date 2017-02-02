Northumberland welcoming to refugee families

In the fall of 2015, a wonderful thing happened.

Many of the churches in Cobourg and the surrounding area came together with the stated goal of sponsoring seven refugee families from Syria. The group quickly grew to include community organizations, businesses and individuals. Together the group is known as the Better Together Refugee Sponsorship.

As I write this column, three of seven families have arrived, with two of those families having been here for almost a full year. It has been a wonderful experience. Together we have celebrated milestones and stood together in the face of tragedy. We have come together and are stronger for the relationships which have been developed.

Which is why the decision by the Trump administration is hard to understand. The decision to ban citizens from Muslim majority countries from entering the U.S. and the permanent halt of welcoming Syrian refugees speaks to an underlying fear which does not match our experience. As a Christian community it stands in stark opposition to some of the central tenets of our faith: For I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me drink, I was a stranger and you welcomed me (Matt 25:35).

It is encouraging that our own government and other world leaders have spoken out against the current situation in the U.S. PM Trudeau wrote, “To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength.” I believe this statement to be true of Canadians, both here in Northumberland and throughout this wonderful country. However, it is time for our leaders to have the moral courage to stand behind the words they speak.

The Better Together Refugee Sponsorship group is ready to receive four more families. Volunteers are ready, money has been raised. Throughout Canada other groups are similarly prepared. It is time to put words into action, to demonstrate that love is stronger than fear. That by working together we can overcome the problems which plague this world.

In scripture we find many passages which speak about love and how it works in our lives. I believe that none are so appropriate for our time as these: there is no fear in love, but perfect love casts out fear; for fear has to do with punishment, and whoever fears has not reached perfection in love. We love because he first loved us (1 John 4:18-19).

It is my prayer that the community of faith in Northumberland will demonstrate once again that love is stronger than fear. That we will hold one another accountable and reveal to others the love which we first received from God. That we will do justice, love kindness and walk humbly with our God.

Our understanding of the gospel and our personal experience tells us that much of what is happening in the world is wrong. Let’s right that wrong, let’s live in a way that God can use us.

Rev. Neil Ellis is the minister of St. Andrew’s Presbyterian, Cobourg (standrewscobourg.org)