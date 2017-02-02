NORTHUMBERLAND -

With growing concerns about the dangers of re-homing your dog online, the Northumberland Humane Society (NHS) is waiving their $50 surrender fee indefinitely in hopes of encouraging the community to use the facility as a safe and trustworthy way to re-home your furry friend.

In recent years the NHS has seen a decline in dog surrenders into their care now that other options are available to owners such as online buy and sell sites. These sites might be a great resource for selling household items, but the dangers for the buyer, the seller, and most importantly the dog are becoming a reality more and more every day.

Many dogs have been successfully re-homed online, but all too often the people who respond to ads for dogs looking for new homes are people who have been rejected by shelters and rescues. Or, on the darker side, there are people who scan online ads for new victims of animal abuse including dog fighting. There are few resources to screen adopters, and once the dog is adopted you have no control as to the fate it might meet - a scenario no one wants to consider.

Similarly, purchasing a dog or puppy online is equally dangerous, as the new owners are often mislead about the dog`s health or temperament. Medical history could be difficult or impossible to obtain. Dogs and puppies from backyard breeders could have been mistreated and may not have received appropriate veterinary care, profit being the primary focus.

If you find yourself having to make the difficult decision to re-home your dog, please consider the NHS as a safe and reliable place to surrender your dog – they have procedures in place to gather as much information as possible about medical and behavioural details. And now with no surrender fee, the decision is hopefully less stressful knowing that the dog will receive the utmost care. Call the NHS at 905-885-4131 to discuss the process.

When you are looking for a dog to add to your family, the NHS is an excellent resource to find you the perfect match. Using information provided by the previous owner and their own assessments, as well as having the dog examined nose to tail by a veterinarian, you can be sure the dog you welcome into your home is healthy and happy.

The NHS encourages the community to learn more about surrendering and adopting a dog by visiting their website at www.northumberlandhumanesociety.com.