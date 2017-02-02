Letters to the editor: Feb. 2

Safe equal access needed

MP Rudd and Mayor Brocanier celebrated $46,000 from the Federal Enabling Accessibility Fund so that “seniors and those with disability issues will be able to enjoy Cobourg’s waterfront more…” The town has “added benches for rest stops, curb cuts for easier access to streets, plus the harbourfront walkway system.”

When will elected officials turn their attention to an accessibility issue that has lethal potential: the Darcy Street railway crossing? Seniors and those with disability issues living south of the tracks have no safe passage to the Cobourg Community Centre.

Columnist Grahame Woods described it as a “horrendous state,” “shocking dangerous state,” “appalling state of disrepair,” ”severe accident site waiting to happen.”

Winter increases the potential lethality. What snow removal measures does the Town implement, if any, to make the CCC accessible for those without petro-polluting vehicles? So much for the 55-plus Games. There’s no added benches for rest stops. It’s barren and poorly lit.

When the CCC was built, Darcy Street got curbs and roundabouts between Elgin to Kent Streets. Town Council made a deliberate decision to do nothing about the dangerous elephant-in-the-room: Darcy St between Kent and Spencer Streets. The CCC project had been sold as a replacement for seniors who wanted the Market Place behind Victoria Hall. So the Town located the CCC beyond the reach of too many seniors south of the tracks. How pathetic is that?

The Accessibility Advisory Committee never addressed this issue. Since the time when the CCC was proposed, not a single contender for Town Council ever addressed that dangerous crossing. Not a single reporter or blogger or Town employee. Not even a citizen, including me. How pathetic is that?

MP Rudd brought cash to Cobourg to make things convenient for waterfront visitors; I hope that next time she will come with cash to make things SAFE. Both the CPR and CNR are federally regulated; they fall into MP Rudd’s file. She needs to be bringing CPR and CNR to the Town table to discuss how they will expedite making the dangerous Darcy railway crossing accessible and safe for all.

MP Rudd, flush with cash, gushed, “more money has been added for funding over two more years, starting 2016/17 … The Federal government is committed to equal access to all”

Wonderful. More cash to come. I expect it to be applied to solve a potentially lethal problem and not just a convenience problem. The railway crossing issue is more than just a matter of “equal access”; it is a matter of safe equal access.

Wally Keeler

Cobourg

Alnwick/Haldimand needs a voice to be listened to

If doing away with the ward system in Alnwick/Haldimand and virtually silencing the voice of the former ward 2, now our illustrious council have spent their way to new heights.

Tax and spend does not work. The Provincial Liberals have proven that, the only sufferers are the voters. As we await the latest 10% hike in our taxes, for an absolutely unprecedented third year in a row, it seems absolutely no thought has been given to the citizenry.

When council voted to end the ward system not one of them even paid lip service to the overwhelming feelings of the people in the northern part of the township. We did not want it! Now an overpowering sense of loss of voice pervades. The abolishing if the ward question was brought up during the last term of council and defeated. What changed! At the public meeting, to a full house, no one spoke for abolishing the ward system, but many spoke against it!

In the next year or two this council will commit approximately five million dollars or more of our taxes, the fire hall will be around four million, regardless of what comes from the township offices, our portion might be 2.5 with the county paying the rest.

Six years ago I proposed we do exactly what council is doing now, except the cost was about one third of today’s price. Needless to say that idea fell on deaf ears. Council, despite being told on numerous occasions by the province nothing would be forthcoming, kept looking for provincial handouts. If only we had acted then.

Maybe its just me but I thought fiscal responsibility was a major part of any councillors job. If you ran your household like this how long would it be before you are on the street? There is only one source of taxes.

Do we need a full-time fire chief? Not until this council came along. $400,000-plus for a new pumper truck? Are there no alternatives? Pay hikes and other spending, no wonder taxes are skyrocketing every year. But fear not council have cut 5-10,000 dollars they grant to local clubs, events and associations. Wow.

There is talk of starting up a Taxpayers Association, similar to that in Hope Township. Hopefully it gets off the ground, maybe then the people of this township will have a voice and the chance to be listened to.

Former councillor Jim Fell

Roseneath