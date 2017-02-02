LEGION LINES: Br. 187 announces February events

COLBORNE -

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 187 invites you to mark your calendar for February events happening at the Legion Hall at 92 King St. E.

• The Feb. 3 roast-beef dinner features all the trimmings, including dessert with coffee or tea, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Dinner is $13 for everyone (except for veterans, who pay $10 with their Legion or service card), with children under five years of age admitted free.

• Feb. 5 and 12 are moonshot euchre days (which are held the first two Sundays of each month— the first in support of the branch and the second in support of the ladies' auxiliary). Play begins at 1 p.m.

• The deadline for the Shop and Support campaign is Feb. 5. This project lets you support the branch by buying gift cards from all the popular retailers. Order forms are in the club room — place your order by Feb. 5, and the cards will be at the branch by Feb. 10.

• The Denim and Hearts Valentine's dinner is Feb. 11, with Black Dress Catering serving up prime rib, chicken and seafood at 6:30 p.m. Dinner is $25 per person (call Donna at 905-375-8575 for more details).

• Enjoy an International Chicken Dinner Feb. 17 from 5 to 6:30 p.m., with your choice of three chicken entrees, noodles or rice, vegetables, bread or rolls, dessert and fortune cookies (plus tea or coffee). Dinner is $13 for everyone (except for veterans, who pay $10 with their Legion or service card), with children under five years of age admitted free.

• Nancy Dee returns Feb. 25. Music is offered in the club room during the Saturday-afternoon meat draws, and Nancy's varied repertoire is always a hit. And what are meat draws? You purchase tickets for draws on packages of meat or a gift card. There are draws at 3 p.m, 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

• The regular monthly eight-ball tourney takes place, with registration at 11 a.m. and play beginning at noon.

• Shrove Tuesday is Feb. 28, so come by between 4 and 7 p.m. for pancakes, sausages and a light dessert with tea or coffee from 4 to 7 p.m. Dinner is $8 for everyone (except for veterans, who pay $6 with their Legion or service card), with children under five years of age admitted free.

The branch meeting also takes place Feb. 28. The executive meeting will start at 7 p.m., immediately after the Shrove Tuesday dinner, and the general meeting will take place at 7:30 p.m.

The branch reminds everyone that membership dues of $55 for the year are due. Those who were not paid up by Jan. 31 will have their names removed from the weekly draw.

The Legion offers free Wi-Fi — just as the bar steward for the password, and you're on the system.

The banquet hall is also available for rent for your special occasion or meeting. It seats up to 195 for an event, and up to 170 for dinner. Call 905-355-5479 for more information.

Remember — you're only a stranger once at the Colborne Legion.

Yours in Comradeship, Patti May.