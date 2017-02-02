Hamilton Township councillor curled with Epping

John Epping talks with his friend, and Hamilton Township councillor, Bill Cane prior to the Wednesday night draw for the Ontario Tankard curling championship at the Cobourg Community Centre.

Cane said when Epping first came out of junior, Cane curled with him in the Oshawa major league. Epping, who was 20 at the time, was skip and Cane was lead. Cane said the team won the major league two out of three years they curled together. "He's a great great guy. Always been a great curler. Always accepts responsibility,” Cane said, adding that he has kept track of Epping's career over the years.

Playing on the same team as Epping those years ago "was the most fun I ever had curling,” he also said.