Grafton Legion shares Foote Notes

GRAFTON -

The February issue of Foote Notes has been released by the Grafton Legion Branch 580 (the Lt. Col. John W. Foote VC CD branch).

Special February events are planned, including:

• Feb. 5 — Stoney Stoneman and the Sundance Band host a country jam session, an open-mic jamboree that runs from 1 to 5 p.m. A light lunch will be served, with refreshments available. Admission is $8 per person and $15 per couple, $3 for entertainers.

• Feb. 11 — Enjoy moonshot euchre, followed by a roast-beef dinner. Register at noon for the euchre ($5 per person), and play from 1 to 4 p.m., with prizes and 50-50 draws. The dinner is $12 per person, and the menu is roast beef, gravy, potato, vegetables, bun, dessert, and tea and coffee.

• Feb. 15 — A seniors' lunch and euchre begins with the lunch at noon (by donation).

• Feb. 17 — It's your choice of menu at the Sweet Heart's Dinner at 5:30 p.m. — spaghetti and meatballs or chicken Alfredo lasagna, served with salad, warm bread and dessert at $10 per person. Live after-dinner entertainment comes courtesy of Jade Eagleson and Clayton Yates.

• Feb. 26 — Moonshot euchre is $5 per person. Register at noon, and play from 1 to 4 p.m. The afternoon includes prizes, 50-50 draws, and sandwiches, coffee and tea.

Looking ahead, mark your calendar for a St. Patrick's Day dinner March 17 at 5 p.m., the Jaynes-Tidd-Harnden Memorial Dart and Crib Tournament March 18, and another Country Jam Session April 2.

Regular weekly events continue, with darts Tuesdays from 7 to 10 p.m. and moonshot euchre Wednesdays from 7 to 9 p.m. ($3 per person). As well, most Fridays find the volunteers concocting a Friday Night Supper at $7 per person. The menu varies, and it's always a good time.

With exceptions possible in case of special events, winter hours are Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 2 to 8 p.m., Thursdays from 5 to 8 p.m., Saturdays from 2 to 8 p.m., and closed Sundays and Mondays. Free Wi-Fi is available at the branch (just ask the bartender for the password).

The Grafton Legion Hall is available to rent for wedding receptions, family events, banquets and other special occasions, and is licensed by the ACGO.

At about 2,100 sq. ft., it is licensed for 137 people (and 51 in the Member Lounge). The hall can be configured to meet your needs and set-up time is usually available at no extra cost.

The all-inclusive pricing (taxes, set-up, tables and chairs, bar access) is $175. Call the branch at 905-349-2148 to discuss a booking.

The Ladies' Auxiliary is available for catering upon request at additional cost. Contact Helen Massey at 905-372-2639 for details and pricing on providing your event with lunch, supper or snacks.

You can keep up to date on what is happening at the branch by visiting http://www.rcl580.ca, liking the branch on Facebook at www.facebook.com/rcl580 or following them on Twitter at @rcl580.

You can also subscribe to Foote Notes by visiting the website, checking the right sidebar for the Subscribe To Our Mailing List box, providing your e-mail address, and clicking on Subscribe.