When was the last time you visited the Cobourg Public Library?

It feels like the relationship needs a bit of a renewal (kind of like the books you keep on the table by the door). We know that you’ve been busy, and we understand (truly), but it’s a great time to renew your relationship with the Library. Especially since February is Love Your Library Month!

We try to show our love every day, but on Feb. 14 we’re sharing the love in a special way with Patron Appreciation Day! C’mon in and get your free chocolatey treat, and see what’s going on. We’re aiming to have surprises (and prize opportunities) all day, our thanks to all of our patrons.

While you’re here on Feb. 14, fill out a ballot telling us how the Library is special to you. We’ll use these ballots first for a random draw to win a great gift basket, and also we’ll post your comments for everyone to see. (We promise to keep the love story anonymous, of course.)

There are many other ways you can express your love of the Library every day. You can visit the library; donate gently used books; volunteer your time; check out some Library materials; attend a program; and encourage a love of reading in your family. Even something as simple as a smile and a “thank you” will go a long way to making your librarian’s day!

Did you know that February is also a great month to make a donation to the Library? The Cobourg Public Library is a registered charitable organization and relies on the support of donors for value-added programs, materials and services. Your gift to the Library helps serve the community above and beyond what tax-based funding provides. We offer a wide range of giving opportunities such as annual donations, legacy planning; memorial gifts and corporate support and sponsorship.

Be a Library Lover this month –visit the Library and show us how much you care. It’s simply amazing how many things that little plastic card can do for you!

Tammy Robinson is the CEO of the Cobourg Public Library. The library's column is published on the first Thursday of every month.