COLBORNE -

The year 2017 is an important year for the Colborne Art Gallery.

The Heritage Building of the Land Registry office in Colborne has been the home of the Colborne Art Gallery for the past 20 years.

In celebration of those 20 years, an exhibition of past members' work is planned for May 27 to July 27. The opening reception will be May 27.

The present membership is now contacting past members in order to get information out to them. Unfortunately contact has been lost with some past members.

Gallery representatives are anxious to get in touch with past members, who can contact Jillian Roos-Markowitz at 905-373-6239.