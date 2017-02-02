Auld giving her all at Ontario Scotties

COBOURG -

Skip Cathy Auld and her team have put themselves in contention for a playoff spot at the Ontario Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Cobourg.

Auld improved her record to 3-2 on Thursday morning with a win over Allison Flaxey (3-2), who lost her second straight draw after winning the first three of the tournament.

Every result matters with only three teams advancing past the round-robin portion of the schedule.

“There's not a game out here that's not a tough one,” Auld said. “The field is so incredibly strong that every game you just have to come and try and play your best and hope that's good enough that day to put the 'W' on the board.

“Every game is really tough and we're already at the point where nobody has gone through without a loss and I expected that with this field,” she continued. “We just have to put our best foot forward in every game that we play.

Team Auld also consists of lead Jenna Bonner, second Karen Roswell and third Lori Eddy in the Ontario Scotties at the Cobourg Community Centre, which is also the site of the Ontario Recharge with Milk Tankard men's championship this week.

“I think we're improving every game, getting more used to the ice, more used to the weight and our communication is getting better out there,” Auld said. “It is a different feel in the arena, with all the screaming and also the men being out there. We're getting more used to it with each game.”

Auld lost her opening draw Monday evening to Rachel Homan. She rebounded with wins over Sherry Middaugh and Heather Heggestad on Tuesday before losing to Jacqueline Harrison on Wednesday.

“We've been great at generating points, getting our rocks in the right spot and giving ourselves the opportunity to win,” Auld said.

Harrison and Homan were both 4-1 heading into Thursday night's draw with a chance to help secure their spots beyond Friday. Harrison is facing Flaxey while Homan is up against Heggestad.

Auld, meanwhile, will face Julie Tippin (2-3) at 9:30 a.m. Friday morning and Megan Balsdon (1-4) in the afternoon draw at 2:30 p.m.

“We need to be ready to play in both games and play as well as we can,” Auld said, noting she expects a tough challenge from both opposing teams. “I think it would be a mistake for any team to go into any game this week expecting it to be an easy game because there aren't any. You have to go in with the same intensity and the same expectation that you have to play really well.”

Auld believes the fans in Cobourg are in for a treat the rest of the week.

“I looked over at the Homan-Balsdon game (Thursday morning) and there were some amazing shots at times made in that game,” she said. “We had some phenomenal shots made in our game and I think (fans) are just going to see more and more as the week goes on and people get used to the ice. Going into the weekend it should be phenomenal curling to watch, so they should come down here and watch.”

Also on Friday morning, Balsdon will face Middaugh.

The final round-robin draw for the Ontario Scotties is Friday at 2:30 p.m. with Flaxey vs Homan, Harrison vs Heggestad and Middaugh vs Tippin, in addition to Auld vs Balsdon.

The top team through round-robin play will advance to Sunday's 12:30 p.m. final. The second and third place teams will meet in the semifinals on Saturday morning at 9 a.m.

