Art group members preparing for juried show

PORT HOPE -

A faithful group of students of local artist and teacher Melanie Browne meet regularly between her spring and fall classes in Port Hope at the Town Park Recreation Centre.

Work underway now is for the Spirit of the Hills art and photography show next month as part of the Warkworth Maple Syrup Festival.

In between the formal six-week courses, this group of women from the west Northumberland area meet, study, create and critique, Judy Hopkins of Baltimore said during a recent class.

“We feed off each other,” she said of these sessions between Browne’s classes.

They’ve been doing this for about five years, Hopkins said.

Sitting against a wall next to a piece she was working on was a striking moose, significantly different subject matter from her current painting.

Grafton resident Louise Leclair was working on still life, painting a pair of pears on the work table in front of her while Linda McClelland of Port Hope painted a stylized horse on an art stand making use of window light.

Maggie Money’s subject matter was a cow. The Port Hope woman was not very far along the process on this particular work.

The upcoming juried show takes place March11 and 12 when the festival is on, bringing tourists and residents into the Warkworth area each year for the well known syrup festival.

vmacdonald@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/NT_vmacdonald