All ages gather for candlelight vigil

From children aged six or younger to people in their 90s — all ages were represented at Tuesday's candlelight vigil, organized by Interfaith Northumberland in honour of the six victims in the Quebec City mosque shooting.

Pastor Jim Halmarson of St. Peter's Anglican Church said that perhaps 60 candles were lit in a half-hour gathering that included silent reflection, prayers and people voicing their feelings over the Sunday event.

“I think it's an issue that is heavy on a lot of people's hearts,” he said the following day.

“Because it's Canada, people were shocked it could happen here — I think that was the attitude of most of us.

“How do we as a community process that? Everywhere I went, people were talking about it, the sadness of it, the horror this could happen in Canada.”

He suspects that was probably what prompted St. Peter's parishioners Marta Burt and Suzanne Lawson to approach him about organizing a vigil. Halmarson decided this must be done.

“I said, 'We'll do it as St. Peter's, if necessary.' But on Tuesday morning, the Interfaith Northumberland meeting was held.”

The group was unanimous in its support for a vigil, he reported.

“Everyone said, 'We must go for it.'”

E-mails were sent, social-media postings were made, media outlets were contacted, and a good gathering resulted at 7 p.m. the same day.

Halmarson said that those present represented Baha'i, Jewish and a variety of Christian denominations, as well as those not affiliated with any church.

While the Muslim members of the coalition were not present — they are involved with plans that are centred around a Mississauga mosque — they did have one request that organizers were happy to carry out.

Six candles were lit in memory of the victims of the shooting — Mamadou Tanou Barry, 42, Abdelkrim Hassane, 41, Khaled Belkacemi, 60, Aboubaker Thabti, 44, Azzeddine Soufiane, 57, and Ibrahima Barry, 39. Each lighting included the announcement of that person's name and a little bit of information about him.

“Otherwise, they are just statistics,” Halmarson said.

“People were very glad to be there. I think it helps people process what's happened and realize they are not alone in their dismay and sorrow.”

