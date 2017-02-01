COLBORNE -

Just as having your blood type on your medical records ensures the best care, it's important to know your pet's blood type.

You can find that out (and help out a good cause) at the Feb. 25 Cat and Dog Blood Typing Fundraiser at Northumberland Veterinary Services in Colborne.

Drop in any time between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. for a quick and simple blood test that will allow you to discover your pet's blood type.

Even if you aren't a client of this clinic, registered veterinary technician Tammy Martell said, you will want to ensure this information is entered into your pet's file. It will also be on the Northumberland Veterinary Services database in case you or another veterinarian ever need that information.

The $20 fee includes a thank-you for your pet — a nail trim and treats (homemade catnip balls for the felines, pig's ears for the canines).

Proceeds support the Northumberland Veterinary Pet Trust Fund for stray or surrendered animals in distress who need life-saving treatments or surgery.

In case of an emergency, having a blood type on file can ensure your pet gets the most appropriate care. Not only that, but your pet may have a chance to save another animal's life if there's an emergency and it can serve as a blood donor.

This is especially helpful in the case of cats, who cannot donate blood — so there may not be a readily available supply anywhere.

While the clinic holds regular blood-donor events for dogs, Martell said, cats cannot donate. They are so small that the loss of any significant amount of blood would be hard on them. Plus, very few cats would hold still for a transfusion.

One breed of dog can donate to another with no problem. And though there aren't always problems if the blood types don't match, failing to ensure a match poses the risk of an allergic reaction that could be fatal.

That's especially important for cats, Martell said. If a cat needs a transfusion and they are able to put their hands on the contact info of a cat with the same blood type, it can make a life-or-death difference.

“If we know the blood type of your cat and have a database in our system (for a potential donor), we can bring those two things together,” she said.

The clinic is located at 86 Percy St. in Colborne, and everyone is welcome.

