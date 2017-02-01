Port Hope Railway Model Show returns this weekend

PORT HOPE -

One of the charms of model-railway layouts is that each is a world of its own.

In the case of Cobourg resident Dean Smith, the layout in his basement recreates the Saskatchewan in which he grew up.

And the Ganaraska Railway Modellers official club layout reproduces in amazing detail all that members consider wonderful about Port Hope.

The club is about to put more than a dozen of these worlds on public display at their 24th annual Port Hope Model Railway Show this Saturday and Sunday at the Town Park Recreation Centre.

Exhibitors and vendors will be coming from eastern Ontario through to southwestern Ontario, Modeller Dave Ellis said. You'll see Go Trains, Via trains and others in different layouts at what is the Northumberland region's biggest and oldest two-day show.

And one of the layouts will be specially set up for the youngest engineers to take a turn running.

“We will have our club's version of Thomas the Tank Engine — so, junior engineers, make sure your parents or guardians bring their cameras,” Ellis advised.

He also hopes people of all ages will take advantage of the chance for some safety education at the Operation Life Saver display.

Members gathered recently at Smith's home, to plan for the show and enjoy the U-shaped layout he began in 2008.

The right arm of the U recalls the urban centres like Moose Jaw, Regina and Swift Current. In these areas are thriving potash plants and the third-largest oil refinery in Canada, as well as the largest pipeline builder in North America (then known as Ipsco) and CP's maintenance headquarters.

The left arm of the U is the more scattered areas, where he has set up things like a windmill and a sawmill.

In between, Smith has laid out a residential area with homes, churches and even one of the fast-vanishing old-fashioned wooden grain elevators (as well as the wheat field to go with it — very tedious work to set that one up, Smith admitted).

His most recent addition is an oil derrick, but there's always something more he needs to work on.

“It's a great retirement hobby,” Smith said.

The club layout — at their meeting place at the Port Hope Via station — is about 80% complete, Smith estimates. It has been a real blessing for modellers who don't have their own layouts.

“It's not cheap, but it's a great hobby. It keeps your mind occupied,” Smith said.

Kevin Jansen agrees.

“Everything has more than doubled since I started,” he stated.

Jansen's expertise in constructing these layouts has been much appreciated by members for almost 10 years, and he enjoys the work.

“It keeps me from sitting in front of the TV all day, and it keeps my hands busy.”

With about 20 active members, the club meets Wednesdays at the Port Hope Via station. They have a great arrangement with the Via station that keeps their membership costs low — they get a really good break on renting their space in return for doing a lot of the cleaning up around the station.

And in addition to their meetings and club layout, each February's show is something members look forward to.

For a few years now, the club has provided an early opening for children affiliated with Autism Ontario. It's a special opportunity the parents and children really appreciate, Modeller Peter Shee said.

Otherwise, the hours for the show are 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

The Town Park Recreation Centre is located at 62 McCaul St., and admission is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors (aged 65-plus), $2 for children aged six to 12, and free for those under the age of five. Two-day passes are also available.

For more information, visit www.porthpetrainclub.com or contact Ellis at 905-800-0401 or ganaraska.railroaders@gmail.com.

cnasmith@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/NT_cnasmith